London Letters: International students should be aware of their rights in UK, says GLAA; Met police to reinvestigate Ricky Reel death

The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), a Non-Departmental Public Body (NDPB) governed by an independent board to protect vulnerable and exploited workers, has advised that the international students coming to study and work in the UK must be aware of the rights they are entitled to as per the country’s law.

This advice comes in the backdrop of exploitation of the Indian students in North Wales care home investigated by the GLAA, a news that remains a hot topic within the diaspora community, where such exploitation is “not at all uncommon.”

Five people, all originally from Kerala, were recently handed a Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order (STRO). The GLAA Investigators were granted the order indefinitely against the defendants. According to the information provided by the GLAA, “Mathew Issac, 32; Jinu Cherian, 30; Eldhose Cherian, 25; Jacob Liju, 47; have links to care homes in Abergele, Pwllheli, Llandudno, and Colwyn Bay, either by working there themselves or having a direct family link to someone who works in them.”

Issac and his wife, Jinu Cherian, also supplied workers through Alexa Care Solutions, a recruitment agency registered in May 2021. Three months later, reports to the Modern Slavery and Exploitation Helpline said that Indian workers employed by Alexa Care were not being paid correctly or were having their wages withheld. Significant concerns were raised at the same time about the workers’ appearance and that they always appeared to be hungry.

GLAA has identified more than 50 Indian students as being potential victims of modern slavery and labour abuse over the last 14 months. All have received or have been offered the chance of support from the GLAA, including the opportunity to enter the government’s National Referral Mechanism (NRM).

Further, all five accused have been barred from interfering with due process by attempting to contact a list of complainants and witnesses, arranging anyone’s travel within, into, or out of the UK, other than for themselves or their immediate family.

In response to a query by The Indian Express, GLAA official Stephan Pidluznyj said, “Our priority as an organisation is to protect vulnerable and exploited workers and we work with a number of different agencies and charities to support those we identify as being potential victims of modern slavery. We also have a statutory requirement to offer potential victims the opportunity to enter the National Referral Mechanism, a government framework to ensure that they get the support they need.

“There are a number of indicators of trafficking and forced labour. Not all of the indicators will apply in every case, and some may not be immediately apparent. Victims may be reluctant to tell their story through fear of reprisal or not being believed, through a feeling of shame about letting themselves be treated in this way, or because they do not know their rights and the treatment they are entitled to receive.”

GLAA Senior Investigating Officer Martin Plimmer said: “We are all aware that staffing levels have been a cause of concern in the care sector for some time, and have not been helped by the COVID pandemic. Unfortunately, where labour shortages exist, there is an increased risk of opportunists using the situation for their own financial gain, usually at the expense of workers that they are exploiting.”

Prof Iqbal Singh CBE, consultant physician and chair, Centre of Remediation, Support and Training for international doctors, said, “The NHS and social care are hugely dependent on international workforce who have made excellent contributions. It is important that this workforce is treated equally and fairly and supported throughout their stay to help integrate into the NHS, social care and local communities.”

“Modern slavery and exploitation of students in not at all uncommon in diaspora community. Though the issue is often brushed under the carpet. From rogue landlords to employers, there is no dearth of these blood-sucking parasites. I have heard numerous personal, heart-breaking stories of students being verbally contracted to work and then thrown out without a penny to their pockets. Many often threatened with complaints to the police and home office even refrain from asking for help, and remain stuck in vicious circle. There have been instances of people working as domestic helps, their passports taken away and forced to work very long hours every day,” says Gurmail Singh Malhi, former president of Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Southall.

Glimmer of justice 25 years late

It has taken over 25 years of relentless campaigning by a bereaved Indian-origin mother for the Metropolitan Police to agree to reinvestigate her son’s racial murder. Hillingdon-resident Sukhdev Reel’s son, Lakhwinder ‘Ricky’ Reel, went missing after a night out with his friends on October 15, 1997, in Kingston-upon-Thames.

On the fateful night, Ricky and his friends were attacked by two white men on their way to a club. They all ran in different directions to escape their abusers. While others returned home safely, Ricky didn’t. His body was found seven days later at the bottom of River Thames. However, no one was ever arrested or charged for the crime.

From the very day of Ricky’s disappearance, Sukhdev has maintained that the attack on her son was racially-motivated. In her book, Ricky Reel: Silence is not an option, Sukhdev has narrated her arduous and heart-breaking journey to seek justice for her son and answers for her family. She alleges that rather than investigating her son’s death, police had stereotyped them and had set up a secret counter investigation against her family.

While the police had concluded that Ricky had probably died after he fell into the river whilst urinating, the jury inquest into Rickey’s death in 1999 had denounced police for not following the proper lines of inquiries and failing to gather enough evidence.

Sukhdev has been constantly campaigning and lobbying for justice. Now, the new police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has agreed to re-investigate the case. In a statement issued to the press, Met Police has said, “The Met’s Major Inquiries Specialist Casework team has re-examined the case and is now looking more closely at certain lines of inquiry from the original investigation. These lines of inquiry are being followed up with fresh eyes and the benefit of modern technology so we can explore every possible avenue in the hope of providing answers to Ricky’s family.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Sukhdev says, “We met with the new police commissioner on January 13, 2023. We discussed our case, the problems we faced. He said he has read my book and is aware of the case. The fresh investigation will be conducted by the Major Inquiries Specialist Casework Team who have also read my book.

“We’ve waited 25 years for justice. I hope the police under the leadership of the new Commissioner can finally approach this case with an open mind and make every effort to obtain justice for my son. When dealing with racism and injustice, the litmus test is always in actions and not in promises.”

Meanwhile, Hayes and Harlington MP John McDonnell, who has been supporting the family throughout, said, “This will a test for the Met on whether there is evidence of real change in its attitude and behaviour towards the Asian community and wider society. Our hope is that this time around no stone will be left unturned in search for truth and justice for Ricky Reel.”