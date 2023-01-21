London Letters: Indian nurses up in arms, Polar Preet breaks another record, and ‘patka’ gets support

The British Indian Nurses Association (BINA) has backed the call for better pay for nurses in the UK. BINA, that had expressed solidarity with the two-day industrial action by the Royal College of Nursing, has said, “The current pay structure for nurses has greatly affected the morale of our hard-working NHS nurses. Between 2010-11 and 2022-23, nurses’ salaries in England, Wales and Northern Ireland have declined by at least 20% in real terms…In other words, an experienced nurse in 2022-23 is being paid the same amount for 5 days’ work as for 4 days’ work in 2010-11.”

Marimouttou Coumarassamy, founder and Chair of BINA, said, “Nurses are the backbone for our health and social care system. However, they are neither recognised nor rewarded through fair pay for many years. It is tragic that some nurses are resorting to using food banks and struggling to make ends meet. I would urge the government to open negotiations with the unions and come to a swift resolution otherwise patients and the NHS will come to serious harm.”

Talking to The Indian Express, RCN member and Advanced Nurse Practitioner Jiji Philip said, “I have voted in favour of the industrial action. It is high time that we receive proper increment. We have been stretching ourselves for way too long. Staff shortages need to be addressed and better working conditions need to be provided for the nursing staff.”

Polar Preet breaks women’s solo expedition record

Captain Preet Chandi MBE of British Army, also known as Polar Preet after she decided to go on an expedition of the South Pole, has officially broken the record for the longest solo, unassisted polar expedition by any woman in history. This news was shared on twitter by @TeamArmyUK. It said that the previous female record was 1,368 km skied by Anja Blacha of Germany in 2019.

During phase 1 of her expedition, Capt Chandi had completed 700-mile-long journey to the South Pole on January 3, 2022, in 40 days. She is now in phase 2 of her expedition where she continues to ski for hours on end, battling temperatures as low as -50 degrees C and wind speeds of up to 60 miles an hour. She is expected to take 70-75 days to complete her expedition and is just a few days away from the finish.

Based at a military unit in Buckinghamshire where she is a physiotherapist organising training and rehabilitation for injured soldiers and officers, Capt Chandi doesn’t “want to just break the glass ceiling, I want to smash it into a million pieces.”

FC chair backs Sikh player in ‘patka’ row

The Chairman of Langford Football Club, Paul Vince, has expressed solidarity with Charan Basra, a Sikh player of the club who was shown a red card by the referee and sent off the pitch for shoving an opponent after he tried to pull off his patka.

When contacted, Paul Vince told The Indian Express, "I spoke to Charan immediately after the incident. I became more aware and got a better understanding of the importance of Charan's headwear."

On January 6, during a match between Langford FC and Real Bedford, Basra’s patka was seemingly pulled by Bedford’s Jordan Brown. Following this, Basra lost his cool and shoved Brown, who went down on the ground and started rolling about. Basra was given the second yellow card of the day and was sent off the pitch by the referee.

This incident has reignited the conversations around racism in English football, with social media adding fuel to the fire. After the incident, Basra had, on West London’s community twitter page UB1UB2, tweeted, “I play in the Spartan South Midlands League, it’s semi-pro so refs should know about religious symbols. There was another incident before this where I was on the floor and one of their players nearly pulled my patka off…the ref done nothing about it so when it happened again, I couldn’t let it slide. It’s been raised to the FA.” Basra said he wanted to raise awareness so that the younger generation didn’t have to deal with similar incidents. The video shared on the page has garnered 1 million views and varied comments.

When contacted, Vince told The Indian Express, “I spoke to Charan immediately after the incident. I became more aware and got a better understanding of the importance of Charan’s headwear. We are 100 per cent behind him. As a Club we are inclusive, we accept everyone, we are all individuals but on a football pitch we are all just footballers. I have raised the matter with the FA, and the FA has picked up on that, and hopefully, we can take a step forward.” He said after listening to Charan, he had felt they had let him down as a club, that the officials didn’t protect him as they could have, and his young opponent didn’t respect him, but he assured that lessons were being learnt. However, he said the social media reaction was over the top.

Meanwhile, Real Bedford FC chairman Peter McCormack, in a statement published on the club’s home page has said, “After reviewing the allegations on Twitter, I immediately spoke with the player and called the Langford chairman to discuss the incident. I made it very clear to the Langford chairman that Jordan Brown is not racist, there was no racist attack in the game, and we reject any accusation of racism…

“I have no understanding of the experiences that Charan Basra has had in football, but I recognise that Sikhs are underrepresented in the game, and perhaps Charan Basra has experienced racism previously. I would welcome meeting with him and hearing about his experiences, as I recognise I may have my own blind spots. I also welcome discussions with anyone from the Sikh community and invite anyone who would like to visit Real Bedford to come down to McMullen Park, and I will make myself available.” He said he didn’t want his player to be indicted and convicted on social media.