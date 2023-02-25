London Letters: Group lobbies for teaching Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati in UK schools, no rationing of tomatoes in desi superstores

As a result of an initiative by Punjabi Bhasha Chetna Board UK, a memorandum requesting inclusion of Punjabi and nine other South Asian languages in the national school curriculum has been submitted to Minister of State for Schools Nick Gibb and Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan.

A special event to this effect was organised under the aegis of the Indian High Commission in London on occasion of International Mother’s Language Day Tuesday. Besides the Indian High Commissioner to UK, HE Vikram K. Doraiswami, also present on the occasion was Bangladeshi High Commissioner HE Saida Muna Tasneem, Punjabi Bhasha Chetna Board director Harmeet Singh Bhakna and other community leaders from the diaspora, many wearing traditional attires.

The memorandum urges the government to include Punjabi, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Nepalese, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and Marathi in the school curriculum. The memorandum urges the government to include Punjabi, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Nepalese, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and Marathi in the school curriculum.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhakna said, “With changing demographics in the UK, it is the need of the hour that South Asian languages including, Punjabi, are provided as optional subjects to schoolchildren. My journey started with lobbying for Punjabi language. But powers that be always quoted The Equality Act saying it was not possible to include only Punjabi. So, we have now requested 10 languages to be added to the curriculum so that they can get the same treatment as French.”

He further said, “Though the event went well, it was regrettable that despite many personal reminders to the Indian High Commission, official invites to many UK MPs were not sent out in time. They could not attend the event. On the other hand, the support and feedback from the Bangladeshi High Commissioner has been amazing.”

The memorandum, which was given to a government representative, states, “As per census March 2021, more than 1.4 million residents identified South Asian languages as their main language. There will be millions more secondary speakers of these languages in the United Kingdom. As a vibrant and inclusive society, it is high time that students of UK learn these languages as part of their school curriculum.”

Bhakna is supported in his efforts by Sanathan Sanstha UK’s C K Naidu who also wants South Asian languages to be taught in all schools in England. This, they believe will strengthen UK’s relationship with South Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Doraiswami said, “We in India are a nation of many languages…you, the Indian diaspora, have brought your language and your culture here. You have celebrated and retained your link to your ancestral home country in South Asia. Your language and your efforts to protect your language and take it forward through your children and their children is what makes you very special people.”

Asian superstores flush with veggies as English counterparts ration tomatoes

While four of the UK’s largest supermarkets Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrison’s have introduced rationing on tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers and further shortages of carrots, leeks, cabbages and cauliflowers are expected in the coming weeks and months, Asian supermarkets are for now showing more resilience in terms of green groceries with open supplies in place.

One of Southall’s largest supermarkets Quality Foods “has palette of tomatoes available for customers to buy as much as they want,” said Martino James, assistant manager of the store, adding that their “supplies come from different parts of the world, including India, Africa, Europe. From India, we largely buy bhindi, karela, aubergines and green beans. Tomatoes and salad from Europe.”

Sadda Super Store, Mor Foods and other Asian grocers and green grocer supermarkets have also been able to keep up with the demand without having to limit sales of salads and other items. Sadda Super Store, Mor Foods and other Asian grocers and green grocer supermarkets have also been able to keep up with the demand without having to limit sales of salads and other items.

Talking to The Indian Express, Green Grocery importer and supplier, Gurpartap Singh Dhillon said, “Agricultural produce and supply chain is often impacted by weather and climatic conditions. Drought-like conditions last summer and harsh frosts this winter have affected crops. However, we import from around the world and have been able to keep up the supply as per demand.”

Similarly, Sira Cash and Carry, a family-run superstore chain with multiple stores in Southall, Hayes and other Asian-dominated areas in the UK too have not rationed any green groceries. “Our stocks are full and so are our shelves, feel free to come and have a look,” says one of the employees in the Hayes store.

Amardeep Kaur, a Hayes-based working mum of two, said, “Our normal shopping at Tesco has to be supplemented with shopping from an Asian store because all our cooking uses lot of fresh tomatoes and we love our green salads. We are only allowed three items at a time at English supermarkets which is hardly enough. While the quality of groceries is much better at Tesco, the quantities are made up from Asian store, where the prices have certainly gone up considerably.”

“I, my husband and my son queue up separately to buy from Asda store near our home so that we can make up for the quantity,” said Shabana Mehta from Leeds.

“UK is highly-dependant on the rest of the world for its food supplies. It will not be able to sustain for more than six months,” says Rehmat Hussain, a transporter who picks up fresh vegetables and fruits from fields around the UK.

Meanwhile, UK’s Environment and Food Minister Therese Coffey has stated in the Parliament that the “suppliers are proactively working with supermarkets, that’s what we are being told.”