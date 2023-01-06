Lok Sangharsh Manch to take out protest march on Jan 9

In protest against the problem of ash emanating from the power plant in Nawanshahr, the social, political and religious organisations of Lok Sangharsh Manch (committee) on Thursday announced to close the markets for two hours, besides taking out a protest march on January 9.

They said that on the same day they will meet Nawanshahr deputy commissioner also and will urge him to resolve this issue once and for all. A 51-member committee was constituted recently.

The committee leader said that earlier they had given an ultimatum to resolve the problem permanently by January 7, 2023, but the power plant officials on Thursday appeared before the SDM, Major Sivraj Singh Bal, and claimed to have got the problem of ash emanating from it addressed by completing the necessary repair work at the plant within the stipulated period in compliance with the notice issued under Section 133 of CrPC.

However, the residents are disagreeing to the claim of the power plant. While the SDM office is yet to check the spot after the plant’s claim, the committee members claimed that even on Thursday the ash was emanating from the plant and it’s there for everyone to see.

Lok Sangharsh Manch convenor Jasbir Deep said that a meeting of the manch was held on Thursday and it was decided that all the business establishments of the town would be kept shut up to 11 am on January 9. The protest march would start from local Dana Mandi and culminate at the deputy commissioner’s office.

Gurcharan Arora, a Beopar Mandal leader, said that the pollution caused by the ash emanating from the power plant has been playing havoc with the health of the residents.