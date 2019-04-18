Lok Sabha elections 2019: Property fraud victims in Chandigarh want it to be election issue

Advertising

With Mohali evolving as a real estate hub and hundreds of housing projects coming to the district, hundreds of people have raised the allegations of cheating by the builders on the name of selling the houses. The victims of property frauds from Zirakpur and Derabassi areas, where maximum projects came up, want the matter to be an election issue.

Both Derabassi and Zirakpur fall under Patiala constituency, where Congress’s Preneet Kaur, SAD’s Surjeet Singh Rakhra and Punjab Democratic Alliance’s Dr Dharamvira Gandhi are contesting the elections. In the 2014 polls, Dr. Gandhi won the seat.

Dr. Gandhi who was also a member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development said the builders lobby did not give the affordable homes to the people falling under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

“I highlighted the issue several times in Parliament and apprised the standing committee on it. The builders have sold the flats and plots under EWS quota to hundreds of people and deprived many deserving people of their rights,” he said.

When asked whether he shall make it a poll issue, Dr. Gandhi said that his his people are highlighting the issue during election meetings and also asking the people who were defrauded to come forward and explain their woes.

Dr. Gandhi added that he also took the members of the standing committee to Punjab and apprised them of the plight of the people who were allegedly duped by the builders.

However, nothing much was done, he said adding that if re-elected he would take up the issue again in Parliament.

Satnam Daun who highlighted the issue of an alleged fraud on the names of allotment of EWS quota houses, said he got an FIR registered against the SBP homes in 2015 as the company had sold a flat to him under general category which was meant for sale in the EWS category.

“I got all the details under Right to Information Act (RTI) and approached Punjab and Haryana High court following which the FIR was registered on November 4, 2015 at Kharar (city) police station. It was one case but there are hundreds of such case and no leader is taking it up except Dr. Gandhi,” he told Newsline.

Sucha Singh Klour, one of the seven members of Sky Rock City Welfare Hit Bachao Committee which was formed by those who invested the money in Sky Rock city, said that the owners of Sky Rock City duped hundreds of people.

“It was around Rs 1600 crore fraud. there are around 1400 members of the society, the owner of the Sky Rock City was booked in more than 30 cases of cheating with his buyers and is facing the trial in the court in some cases, we fought for our rights and demanded our money back but there were hundreds of people who neither got their money back nor got any house or plot,” Klour said.

Both Duan and Klour said the candidates must make this an election issue .

“It is the responsibilty of our candidates to speak on the issue,” Klour said.

SAD’s Surjeet Singh Rakhra said that he was yet to cover the areas in Derabassi and Zirakpur but if it is an issue he shall definitely raise it. Congress’s Preneet Kaur could not be approached for comments.