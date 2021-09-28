Bypolls on Oct 30: 1 Lok Sabha, 3 Assembly seats go to polls in Himachal; 1 Assembly seat in Haryana

The Election Commission Tuesday released the schedule for the bypolls of three parliamentary constituencies and 30 Assembly constituencies.

The polls will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes on November 2. The election process will be completed by November 5.

As per the EC’s schedule, the notification shall be issued on October 1; last date of nominations on October 8; scrutiny on October 11; and last date of withdrawal of nominations on October 13.

In the northern region, the bypolls will be held in one parliamentary constituency and four Assembly constituencies.

In Himachal Pradesh, the bypoll to Mandi parliamentary constituency was necessitated after the death of BJP MP Ramswaroop Sharma.

Three Assembly seats — Jubbal Kotkhai (Shimla district), Fatehpur (Kangra district) and Arki — have also fallen vacant in Himachal following the deaths of BJP’s Narinder Bragta, Congress’ Sujan Singh Pathania and Congress MLA and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, respectively.

The fourth Assembly election in the norther region will be held for the Ellanabad constituency in Haryana. The seat fell vacant after INLD’s lone MLA Abhay Chautala resigned after expressing solidarity with farmers in the ongoing protests against three central farm legislations.