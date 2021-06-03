Lok Adhikar Lehar nets another big name: ED former deputy director Niranjan Singh

At the launch of Lok Adhikar Lehar, Friday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Niranjan Singh, who on May 31 retired from the post of deputy director, Enforcement Directorate, is likely to join Lok Adhikar Lehar, which is taking the shape of a political party.

Niranjan Singh, who handled several high profile cases including Jagdish Bhola drug racket and summoned former Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, is likely to join the Lehar at Jalandhar Press Club Jalandhar on Thursday. The Lehar was a movement started by a group of intellectuals, academicians, social workers, farm union leaders and other non-political volunteers in 2017 . Recently, former PAU VC Dr KS Aulakh was appointed as its patron.

Niranjan Singh will be joining in Aulakh’s presence. Aulkah confirmed the development to The Indian Express. He said, “Niranjan Singh will be joining us. We have launched a new political party tentatively named as Lok Adhikar Party, which will be registered soon. We are going to hold a press conference at the Press Club. We will be highlighting the agenda and objectives of our organisation.”

The Lehar has noted economist Dr Saradar Singh Johl as its convenor. Former PAU V-C Dr MS Kang is also a part of the Lehar.

Aulakh has made it clear that he would not be contesting polls but the Lehar will field candidates in all Assembly segments in polls due early next year.

Considered a tough task master during his stint with the ED, Niranjan had hit headlines when he had summoned Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh twice to his office in an alleged FEMA case.

Niranjan Singh had on the day of his retirement stated that he would not join politics.

On his last day in office, he was charge sheeted by his department for Diljit Dosanjh’s performance at his daughter’s wedding even as he was probing the actor-singer in an alleged FEMA case.