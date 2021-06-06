Logistics firm’s storage facility blockade removed: Punjab in HC

Members of Bhartiya Kisaan Union Ugrahan join a protest march against the Punjab government over selective lockdown, at Tripuri town, Patiala, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Farmers, protesting against the agri laws, have lifted their blockade from outside the storage facility of Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited, the Punjab government informed the Punjab and Haryana

High Court.

The government submitted its reply in response to a petition moved by the the supply chain and logistics firm in HC seeking removal of the blockade by protestors outside its storage facility at village Shambu Kalan in Patiala.

Counsel for the petitioner, Advocate Sachin Rai Vaid, while confirming that the blockade has been removed, pressed for another prayer that an authority be appointed for assessing the value of damage caused to the goods, pegged at over Rs 65 lakh.

The bench of Justice Lisa Gill adjourned the matter to June 10.

The Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited, through Akash Bharara, a senior manager in the company, had moved HC contending that the packaged food articles, food grains and pulses worth Rs 66 lakh was rendered unfit for consumption due to the blockade. It was also submitted that the farmers have been camping outside the facility under the impression that the Reliance Group was buying out the firm.