Lockdown 4.0 relaxations: Buses to run, shops to open, but schools, colleges to stay closed

Movement of individuals will be barred from 7 pm to 7 am, all shops in main bazaars, other markets in urban and rural areas will be allowed to open from 7 am to 6 pm. Movement of individuals will be barred from 7 pm to 7 am, all shops in main bazaars, other markets in urban and rural areas will be allowed to open from 7 am to 6 pm.

Barring air and rail travel, educational institutes, hotels, restaurants, gyms, malls, cinema halls, social and cultural gatherings, Punjab on Sunday allowed most other activities state starting Monday.

Movement of individuals will be barred from 7 pm to 7 am, all shops in main bazaars, other markets in urban and rural areas will be allowed to open from 7 am to 6 pm. The decision to stagger opening of shops, if needed to avoid crowding, has been left on the deputy commisisoners of the districts.

All schools, colleges, training institutions, coaching centres will remain closed till May 31. Religious places will also not be allowed to function, as per the guidelines issued by state government Sunday evening.

While only essential services would be allowed in containment zones, a list of which would be released by the government shortly, most of the activity has been allowed in non-containment zones.

The government has allowed private OPD in hospitals, barber shops and salons (subject to advisory issued by health department), four-wheelers, auto rickshaws, two-wheelers and bicycles to ply on roads. No passes will be required for the movement.

Coronavirus Explained An Expert Explains: Lockdown-unlockdown debate

Why Mumbai is running out of beds for critical Covid patients

How life on the Delhi Metro will change post lockdown Click here for more

Public transport in the form of buses will be allowed including interstate movement, but only after getting approval from the destination states. For intrastate movement the guidelines of MHA will be followed. For plying of taxis, transport department will issue separate guidelines.

All kinds of industries have been allowed to function and government and private offices will also open but only minimal staff will be allowed and rest are advised to work from home.

Sports complexes and stadiums have been allowed to open but spectators will not be allowed. E-commerce activity of all kinds has been permitted.

Wearing of masks is mandatory and social distancing will have to be followed, say the guidelines.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd