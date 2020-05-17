Lockdown 4.0: Haryana proposes to open shops using odd-even formula

At Gurgaon’s Ambience Mall in March. Malls will continue to remain shut. At Gurgaon’s Ambience Mall in March. Malls will continue to remain shut.

Haryana has suggested to the central government that all shops in main markets and shopping complexes be allowed to open in the Lockdown 4.0 beginning May 18, irrespective of the zones — red, orange or green. However, curbs in containment zones should continue, the state government has suggested. Shopping malls, multiplexes, educational institutes will continue to remain shut.

The Centre had asked all state governments to submit suggestions on relaxations to be given in the next phase of the lockdown, which will see significant relaxations. The Centre is studying all suggestions before drafting the future course.

The final nod will come from the Centre and Haryana will follow guidelines and instructions issued on May 18.

The Haryana government also mentioned that if Metro operations of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation are allowed to resume, extending to Faridabad and Gurgaon, there should be some restrictions. The state has suggested that to begin with, people with Metro smartcards should be allowed to board the train, which should not stop at all stops for boarding but only main ones.

Haryana has already resumed economic activity by giving permission to over 25 lakh shops and industries across the state, resuming bus service in at least 10 districts and even allowing schools to resume administrative work.

“For Metro operations, the state government has also suggested that special seating arrangements should also be fixed. No tokens should be allowed. Initially, essential services people category should be allowed to board the Metro,” one of the officers privy to the developments told The Indian Express.

“Salons and optical shops may also be allowed to open on alternate days. Odd-even formula can be implemented for shops in main markets and shopping complexes. This formula is easier to implement and also helps reduce rush in markets. However, shops of essential commodities and chemists continue to remain open on all days,” a source in the state government said.

“We expect that the union government’s guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 shall focus on resuming maximum economic activities and normalising the situation. The Union government should allow states to take a call on identifying their respective red, orange and green zones,” deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said.

Till Saturday evening, Haryana had recorded 887 Covid cases, of which 360 are active. Thirteen people have died, while 514 patients recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The state government, which had sealed its borders with Delhi in Sonepat, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Jhajjar, is also likely to review its decision on whether to open these borders or relax the traffic movement May 18 onward.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd