Local body elections: SAD seeks probe into rejection of poll papers

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday wrote to the State Election Commission seeking “a probe for large scale rejections” of nomination papers of party candidates alleging that the “nomination papers were wrongly rejected or where administrative obstacles did not permit aspirants to file their papers (for the forthcoming Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls)”. In a letter to the Commission, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema demanded that polls be “countermanded”. He sought “deterrent action against erring officials”.

A statement by SAD said: “In all, papers of 249 aspirants have been wrongly rejected by the officials and a detailed list too have been supplied to the Commission.”

“The rejection of the SAD nominees is so rampant at most places suggesting that the officials concerned had been given explicit directions not to entertain their candidature at any cost,” said Cheema.

“Never in the past, there had been such rejections for the polls of the Panchayati Raj institutions suggesting that the Congress was keen to win the polls by hook or by crook and bent on crushing all voices of dissent,” Cheema added.

