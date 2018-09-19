Local bodies poll: 173 to fight it out for 4 seats in Mohali

Polling staff with election material. (Express Photo) Polling staff with election material. (Express Photo)

As many as 173 candidates are in fray for one seat of Zila Parishad and three seats of panchayat samities in Mohali to be held on Wednesday. The election process will start at 8 am and end at 4 pm. The counting will be done on September 22.

As many as 1,500 police personnel will be deputed in the district during the election. Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they will keep an eye on the hyper-sensitive and sensitive polling stations. “A control room has been set up at the district police headquarters,” he said.

A total of 419 polling booths have been set up in the district. Out of the total polling stations, 82 have been declared sensitive and 49 hyper-sensitive. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurpreet Kaur Sapra visited some of the sensitive pooling booths and inspected the security arrangements on Tuesday.

The DC said that total 2,100 officials will be on election duty on Wednesday. “The election officials have been directed to perform their duty with transparency and not to be negligent in any case. Police and administration will keep a close watch on the elections and nobody will be allowed to disturb law and order. The administration has ensured all requisite arrangements at the polling stations, so that no voter faces any kind of difficulty in casting votes,” she said. There are 1,49,676 male voters and 1,27,218 female voters in the district.

She added that there are 10 zones of Zila Parishad in the district and 63 of the three panchayat samities of Dera Bassi, Kharar and Majri. As many as 150 candidates are contesting the panchayat samity elections, while 23 the Zila Parishad polls. One Kharar Panchayat Samiti member has been elected uncontested.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App