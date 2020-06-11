Living with Covid-19: What will it be like?

Use of standees, posters and audio visual media to convey COVID-19 guidelines at restaurants have been made compulsory by the central government. Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh Use of standees, posters and audio visual media to convey COVID-19 guidelines at restaurants have been made compulsory by the central government. Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh

Life with COVID-19 will mean masks becoming an essential as well as a new fashion norm, and people getting to learn and appreciate the importance of private spaces. Moreover, with all industries re-opening, there will be substantial changes in our ecosystem, affecting your everyday life.

PALLAVI SINGHAL takes a look at what they might look like.

What will happen to a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patient if found in public place?

What may very well unfold as a scenario similar to Black Mirror episodes, orders passed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) have directed that in case a suspected or confirmed patient is found at a shopping mall, they may be isolated from others in a room or an area.

The nearest medical facility or the state helpline should then be contacted, following which a team of doctors will arrive to assess the risk involved and will accordingly take a call for further action regarding the management of the case and his/her contacts. Furthermore, disinfection of the whole premises will be carried out if the person tests positive.

What about advertising at various places?

It will no longer be only products and services that will be advertised anymore. Use of standees, posters and audio visual media to convey COVID-19 guidelines at restaurants have been made compulsory by the central government.

These screens and posters will tell the customers about the disease and the preventive measures one must take.

Awareness will be spread through private as well as government agencies, using all means. A prime example is the cell phone caller tune that acted as the first step in advertising about the disease. In several areas, authorities have also started using hoardings to display about the disease.

Advertisements by service agencies like Ola cabs, Zomato and Swiggy food delivery services, spas and parlours have already been altered as they assure safety from the disease. Brands such as Amul India appealing to the crowd to stay home and cook indoors, and Fevicol advertising about maintaining distance, remaining indoors and masking up, can be cited as prime examples of what advertising will look like very soon.

What will become the new life norm?

Having masks on at all times, working from home, sanitising hands frequently and social distancing will of course play a crucial role, but with temperature screenings mandated at every entry and restrictions on entry of people with symptoms similar to that of common cold- even a slight fever or an allergy will keep many indoors.

Increased vigilance, not just by the administration but even the neighbours and RWAs is becoming the new normal, with administrations passing orders to keep a check on movement of people. Tracing phone locations of positive patients has already been done several times.

The laws, including Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, which gives a district officer more power and autonomy to pass regional orders as he deems right and even confer power to people, are here to stay.

