Living on with Taj calligrapher’s legacy, and in a time warp, only anger at parties

Just a few kilometres short of the Indo-Pakistan border, this village once fell on the road Sher Shah built from Delhi to Lahore. Some relics of history still exist, such as the conical milestones built of Lakhori bricks, a hallmark of Mughal architecture. With just 12,00-odd residents, the village also gets its name from a monument steeped in history. Amanat Khan was Shah Jahan’s calligrapher, who worked on the calligraphy of Islamic verses at the Taj Mahal. It was in his name that a sarai (a tourist lodge) was built 400 years ago, around which the village now exists.

What reinforces the historical connection here is that the village seems to be caught in a time warp. No development has reached here — people are seen lazing around on the roadside, looking blank, most of them wearing traditional white kurta-pyjamas, sitting on manjis here and there, whiling away time. Their only connection with the modern world is, ironically, through the monument, the Sarai of Amanat Khan, which is now a favourite destination for film shooting crew and pre-wedding photoshoots.

On being told one has come from Delhi, the group sitting on a manji and sipping tea look at each other and smile. “You must have come here for a few days, but we spent a year in your city,” one of them says with a twinkle in his eye, referring to the recent farmers’ agitation at Singhu Border of Delhi. And the group comes alive. Every man in this village has been to the Singhu border and they are all keen to share their experiences, and how they rather fed “policemen on duty, workers from UP and Bihar, and media than asking for support”.

“They kept saying we are separatists, politically motivated, but the fact is we left our farms to take part in the agitation. Our land would have gone otherwise,” says another, adding how they took turns to spend 15 days in rotation, crowd-funded money for petrol (Rs 10,000 for one way per tractor, he claims), but returned only when their cause was justified.

“Bill to vaapas le liye hain par Modi mann se utar gaya hai,” says Baljit Singh Cheema, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s chances. “Humne BJP ko support kiya hai par Vajpayee ki alag baat thi (We had supported BJP in the past, but then Vajpaaye was a different leader)”.

They are even disgusted with Congress for its “corruption and laziness”. “Koi kaam nahi hota, koi system nahi hai – na pension milti hai na ration,” chips in the lady who brings in another round of milky tea for the group. The incumbent legislator here is Congress’ Dharambir Agnihotri.

Interestingly, more than BJP or Congress, they are disgusted with farmers’ launching their political front – Balbir Singh Rajewal’s Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM) and Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s Samyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) – to contest polls this year. “We are not like them, pehlaan politicians nu criticise karo, pher politics join kar lau,” adds Cheema, making sure to draw a line between those who agitated for personal gains and those like him who fought for the cause. The group says they would have supported AAP but for the fact that they are bringing in candidates from Bihar and Delhi to rule Punjab. Their consensus is to give Akalis (Shiromani Akali Dal) a chance.

But this is not a common view across the village. As one walks into the interiors, around the Mughal monument, the tilt is towards giving the Aam Aadmi Party a chance. “I am eligible for ration but can’t get Aadhaar made without bribe, my neighbour is bedridden and can’t go to collect her pension, we have a dispensary but no doctors, we have a school but no teachers – we have everything but no system,” says Sukhnam Gill, who runs a grocery shop, “AAP is promising that, want to give them a chance”.

Adds Satnam Virk, a veteran who has earlier been a SAD-BJP loyalist for decades, “If AAP also doesn’t perform, there is no way they will come back next time.”