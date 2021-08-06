Living-donor liver transplant to soon be a reality at PGI

After a long wait of over 15 years, a separate department of Surgical Gastroenterology was established at PGIMER last year– a proud moment for Head of the Department Professor Rajesh Gupta and his team. A year later, on Thursday, the department organised the 1st Professor BL Talwar Oration and 1st Founder’s Day Hybrid CME to share about the journey concerning the evolution of surgical gastroenterology over the years, the new sub-specialities in the field.

The journey for a separate department was done way back in 1995, with Dr BL Talwar, the first specialist gastrointestinal surgeon of the region, also being one of the founding fathers of the combined Surgery Department, PGI. “His contribution to the Institute, Department, his patients…is immense and he had a wealth of knowledge,” said Professor Gupta, who also recalled the contribution of Dr JD Wig, who took concrete steps to start this department and also the MCH course.

Prof Ram shared that the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology will now have a Living-Donor Liver Transplant facility, with all permissions in place by the government. The department, he said, has all the requisite expertise and technology.

“When we have a living donor, we divide the liver into two parts and then the liver is transplanted into the recipient’s body, for which there are many technical and medical challenges we have to address. The donor has to be in the age group of 18 to 55. While the age limit of the recipient is not an issue, there are several medical factors we have to consider,” said Professor Vikas Gupta.