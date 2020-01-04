Chandigarh: Live foetus sent to mortuary, PGIMER orders inquiry

The couple, who are residents of Nayagaon, went for abortion to PGIMER in accordance with the High Court order. (File Photo) The couple, who are residents of Nayagaon, went for abortion to PGIMER in accordance with the High Court order. (File Photo)

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has ordered an inquiry into the matter of a live foetus being sent for a post-mortem on December 26.

The foetus was diagnosed at PGIMER with a rare spinal disease. Therefore, the mother was advised by doctors to abort it. Since the mother was beyond 20 weeks into her pregnancy, the couple moved the High Court seeking permission to abort the foetus, which was granted to them.

The couple, who are residents of Nayagaon, went for abortion to PGIMER in accordance with the High Court order. On December 26, when the procedure for abortion took place, the foetus was sent for a post-mortem to the hospital’s mortuary. However, the mortuary staff found the foetus alive, after which it was sent back to the gynaecology department. According to the PGIMER, the foetus died a few hours later and was sent to the mortuary again.

“The crux of this whole issue is: no matter who is to blame, how can they allow this to happen? How can they send a living body to the mortuary? Imagine the horror the workers faced. Now every time they touch a body, they will be looking out for a pulse,” Ashwani Kumar Munjal, a union leader from PGIMER, said.

According to Munjal, the mortuary workers claimed the foetus was on the slab out in the cold for a few hours before they realised it was alive and sent it back.

“We have ordered an inquiry into the matter, but there are no updates as of yet,” said PGIMER’s official spokesperson Dr Ashok Kumar. According to Kumar, a committee, headed by Dean Research Dr Arvind Rajwanshi, has been formed to look into the matter. Ragwanshi, who is currently out of station, says the proceedings of the inquiry are yet to begin.

Union leaders from PGIMER allege that three doctors came to the mortuary on Friday, threatening the mortuary staff with expulsion for revealing that the foetus was alive when it was first sent to the mortuary on December 26.

However, the official PGIMER spokesperson said, “No such incident has occurred as per our knowledge and no complaint made by any of the mortuary staff.”

