Literati 2022 gets underway with Hasya Kavi sammelan

The flagship event of Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS), Literati 2022, was inaugurated here at Indradhanush Auditorium on Friday.

Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, formally declared open the 10th edition of Literati 2022, with an evening of humour, wit and satire.

Gupta greeted participating poets and complimented CLS on organising this event. He said poetry not only portrays society’s culture and poets have the ability to show direction to society through simple yet meaningful portrayal of events and emotions. Poetry helps humans improve their lives.

Dr Sumita Misra, CLS chairperson and the festival director, said that CLS had been bringing in some of the leading authors, writers and poets of English, Hindi and Panjabi year after year at Literati providing a platform for the aspiring authors to get inspired.

He also honoured the participating poets by presenting them shawls.

The Hasya Kavi Sammelan was moderated by renowned humorist of our times, Surendra Sharma. The other poets were Shambhu Shikhar, Dr Sita Sagar, Anil Agravanshi, Chirag Jain and Ved Parkash Ved.

The kavi sammelan was held with the support of Haryana Sahitya Akademi and the Department of Cultural Affairs, Haryana.

Advertisement

Literati 2020 shall be held for next two days at the Sukhna Lake Club, starting at 10:30 am to 4:30 pm daily, said Dr Misra.

Saturday’s highlights will be the keynote address by the best-selling author and former CEO of Proctor & Gambles, Gurcharan Das.

Other prominent speakers shall include famous authors Dr Surjit Patar, Madhav Kaushik, Sudeep Sen, Rasheed Kidwai, Azhar Iqbal, Raghav Chadha, Rana Safvi, Peerzada Syed, Affan Yesvi, Dr Harshali Singh, Mahua Chinappa and Richa Lakhera.