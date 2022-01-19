Liquor vends in Haryana to stay open till 10pm

Even as Haryana reported 8,388 new Covid cases on tuesday, taking the tally to 57,277, the state government extended Covid restrictions in the state till January 28, but allowed gyms and spas to operate with 50% capacity while liquor vends can now stay open till 10pm. A night curfew from 11pm to 5am is already in place in the state.

Meanwhile, eight people died due to Covid on Tuesday, taking the toll to 10,124. Till Tuesday evening, there were 208 cases of Omicron variant detected in Haryana of which 207 have been discharged. The daily positivity rate in Haryana reached 21.30% on Tuesday evening while the recovery rate dipped to 92.2% and fatality rate to 1.17%.

Of the total 8,388 new cases of infections detected on Tuesday, 3,141 cases were reported in Gurgaon while Faridabad reported 1,136 new cases, Hisar (246), Sonipat (326), Karnal (484), Panipat (253), Panchkula (416), Ambala (437), Sirsa (163), Rohtak (275), Yamunanagar (298), Bhiwani (118), Kurukshetra (165), Mahendragarh (105), Jind (118), Rewari (193), Jhajjar (251), Fatehabad (57), Kaithal (139), Palwal (21), Charkhi Dadri (24) and Nuh (22).

Punjab sees 26 deaths, 6,641 cases

Twenty-six more people died from Covid-19 in Punjab while 6,641 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,76,947, according to a medical bulletin issued on Tuesday.

So far, 16,817 people have died from the infection in the state. Seven deaths were reported from Patiala, five from Mohali, three each from Ludhiana and Ferozepur, two each from Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Tarn Taran.

(With PTI inputs)