Liquor vend staff shot at over beer payment

Three unidentified men shot a liquor vend employee in Kraunde Wala village near Mullanpur Garibdas (New Chandigarh) on late Friday night after an argument about paying for beer. The injured staff was identified as Om Parkash, a resident of Nayagaon, who works at the vend as a salesman. The incident happened between 9 and 10 pm, when the three accused had gone to the vend to buy beers.

Om Prakash has been admitted to PGIMER where his condition is said to be stable. Police registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

“The assailants shot Om Parkash after arguments and also took away Rs 1000 cash. They closed the shutter of the liquor vend in a bid to lock the injured inside,” a police officer said. The officer added that Om Parkash’s wife informed the police in the morning around 6 am, following which the police party reached the spot and took him to the hospital.

When Om Prakash was taken to the hospital he was in a serious condition. The bullet had hit him in the back. In a bid to escape, Om Parkash entered the liquor vend which was closed by the assailants while fleeing. The officer said, “We are also looking at why there was a delay in reporting the incident. We are checking the CCTV footage in the area.”

Mullanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Satinder Singh told The Indian Express that they have registered a case of attempt to murder and sections of the Arms Act against the accused. The SHO added that the preliminary investigation indicates the incident happened over an issue of payment and once the accused are identified the motive shall be clear.

The area where the incident happened is located on the outskirts of Kraunde Wala village and is at a secluded place.