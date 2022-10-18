Liquor vend at Chandigarh Housing Board unit gets cancellation notice

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has issued a show cause notice for the cancellation of a dwelling unit to the allottee who, along with the brother of a councillor, had been running a liquor vend from two merged flats for the last three years.

Last month, CHB had issued a show cause notice to Arvind Singh, the allottee, who was found running the liquor vend with the brother of councillor Manoj Kumar.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, said that as per the notice, the allottee has been directed to immediately close the liquor vend and submit confirmation with 15 days to the enforcement officer of CHB.

Earlier on September 15, Arvind was asked to close the liquor shop within seven days which would otherwise be sealed by the enforcement wing of the CHB. On September 20, Arvind submitted a letter stating that he is paying revenue to the concerned department and requested to shift the shop.

In the matter, the UT excise department said the the department does not consent to a liquor shop operating from a residential building allotted by CHB.