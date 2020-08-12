Liquor scam: Hooda demands HC judge monitored probe

The senior Congress leader said that the debt on the state was increasing.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday demanded an inquiry into the alleged liquor scam in Haryana through a panel headed by a sitting high court judge of the High Court, the CBI or through an all party-House Committee.

The Leader of Opposition also accused the BJP-JJP government of pushing the state towards bankruptcy.

“When the Congress was in power, Haryana was ahead in every sphere, but today there is mal-governance, corruption, scams; the state is falling behind in all fields, unemployment on rise and debt is mounting. There has been liquor scam, land deed registry scam, mining scam, paddy scam, paper leak scam.but each time the government has tried to brush things under the carpet,” Hooda said.

Commenting on a report regarding the alleged theft of seized liquor from the godowns submitted by a state government-constituted Special Enquiry Team recently, he said, “State government is trying to put the blame of the liquor scam on the officials. It is necessary that an inquiry committee should be constituted, either under a sitting judge of the High Court, the CBI or a House Committee, which includes the MLAs of all the parties”.

The senior Congress leader said that the debt on the state was increasing. “The government is shutting down welfare schemes. Dearness Allowance of employees has been cut. They used to get their salaries by first of every month, now they get it by the 20th,” Hooda said, referring to the decision of the government to withdraw free bus rides to women on Raksha Bandhan.

He said permanent and temporary employees are on agitation path in Haryana. “Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, mid-day meal workers and anganwadi supervisors have taken to the streets, as the government is behaving like an oppressive employer,” Hooda said.

On the opposition by some farmers to the three ordinances related to the agriculture sector promulgated by the Centre recently, he said, he will have no objection to the three ordinances if the Centre brings a fourth one to allay concerns of farmers.

Under the new provisions, there being no bar on farmers to sell their crop even outside the ‘mandis’, which are well established in Haryana and Punjab, Hooda said, “The Centre should make a provision that if any one purchases crop will do so on MSP using C2 (comprehensive cost) formula given by the M S Swaminathan Commission”.

He also said it should be made a punishable offence if anyone purchases crops below the MSP.

He said that Haryana government has not resolved complaints of farmers against crop insurance scheme till date.

“Even today, insurance premiums are being deducted from their accounts. During Corona and recession, the government increased insurance premiums by almost 3 times. Earlier farmers had to pay Rs 620 for cotton insurance, it has been increased to Rs 1,650. A state like Delhi reduced the rate of diesel by Rs 8, but the Haryana government refused to give any relief to the farmers,” Hooda said.

On the upcoming Baroda assembly bypoll in Sonipat, dates for which are yet to be announced by the Election Commission, Hooda exuded confidence that the Congress will retain the seat and said some recent announcements for the constituency made by Khattar government were made merely with polls in mind.

On law and order situation, Hooda said, “The crime graph is going up. On an average, there are three murders, four rape incidents in the state daily”.

