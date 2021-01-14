Punjab: Liquor racket accused used to sell cheap alcohol worth 4,000 for 11,000

“It was a big racket. They managed to sell the liquor without paying any duty," an officer said. (File Photo)

The accused who were arrested by the police in connection with the repackaging of liquor racket used to purchase boxes of 12 bottles of cheaper liquor for Rs 4000 and repack it into bottles of costly brands.

This repackaged alcohol was then supplied to many vends in the city.

“They would repack the liquor bought at Rs 4000 per box into bottles of high-end brands and used to sell that box (containing 12 bottles) for Rs 11,000. Many people who would want to buy high-end brands at cheaper rates, fell in their trap. Some people were their regular customers,” police sources told The Indian Express.

The sources further disclosed that the accused used to sell these bottles at many liquor vends in Chandigarh, and mostly brands which made more sales were replaced with the cheaper liquor.

“It was a big racket. They managed to sell the liquor without paying any duty. The role of one of the liquor contractors has already come to light. The business was lucrative for these people as they would make Rs 14 to 15 lakh by selling one consignment of cheaper liquor,” added an officer.

Sources further said that liquor being served in night clubs is also being checked to ascertain whether the accused were supplying alchohol there as well.