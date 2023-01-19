Liquor factory closure aftermath: Zira morcha organises thanksgiving ‘akhand path’ at gurdwara; all unions to meet today

A day after the announcement of closure of liquor unit in Mansurwal Kalan village of Zira constituency, Sanjha Morcha Zira (SMZ) – which had led the months’-long agitation to shut the unit – on Wednesday held a thanksgiving ‘akhand path’ at the gurdwara of Maiyanwala located 4 km from the village.

Digging of a new borewell was going on in this village gurdwara as untreated distillery wastewater – as alleged by villagers – was found in the borewell.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of different farmer unions, NGOs and other organisations – which had been supporting SMZ since the beginning – will hold a joint meeting at the dharna site on Thursday.

“This meeting will decide the future course of action for the protest at the site,” said SMZ convenor Roman Brar.

On the other hand, the liquor factory representatives indicated that though the Punjab chief minister had made an announcement regarding closure of the unit, they are yet to get things in writing.

The factory authorities maintained that their legal battle through the high court will continue.

Also, a few members of SMZ have asked the state to make the survey report of the four committees public in order to know what factors and findings forced the government to shut the liquor unit.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on social media said, ‘The @AAPPunjab govt should deposit the Rs 20 crore that it paid to the liquor factory after the high court orders, to the state exchequer from its own party fund. Why did the @BhagwantMann govt pay Rs 20 crore so readily without even a second thought? Would the AAP’s RS MP @SantSeechewal resign for giving the clean chit to the factory? He should at least clarify on what scientific basis he gave a clean chit to the factory.’