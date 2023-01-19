scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Liquor factory closure aftermath: Zira morcha organises thanksgiving ‘akhand path’ at gurdwara; all unions to meet today

The factory authorities maintained that their legal battle through the high court will continue.

“This meeting will decide the future course of action for the protest at the site,” said SMZ convenor Roman Brar. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Liquor factory closure aftermath: Zira morcha organises thanksgiving ‘akhand path’ at gurdwara; all unions to meet today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A day after the announcement of closure of liquor unit in Mansurwal Kalan village of Zira constituency, Sanjha Morcha Zira (SMZ) – which had led the months’-long agitation to shut the unit – on Wednesday held a thanksgiving ‘akhand  path’ at the gurdwara of Maiyanwala located 4 km from the village.

Digging of a new borewell was going on in this village gurdwara as untreated distillery wastewater – as alleged by villagers – was found in the borewell.
Meanwhile, office-bearers of different farmer unions, NGOs and other organisations – which had been supporting SMZ since the beginning – will hold a joint meeting at the dharna site on Thursday.

“This meeting will decide the future course of action for the protest at the site,” said SMZ convenor Roman Brar.

On the other hand, the liquor factory representatives indicated that though the Punjab chief minister had made an announcement regarding closure of the unit, they are yet to get things in writing.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy

The factory authorities maintained that their legal battle through the high court will continue.

Also, a few members of SMZ have asked the state to make the survey report of the four committees public in order to know what factors and findings forced the government to shut the liquor unit.

More from Chandigarh

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on social media said, ‘The @AAPPunjab govt should deposit the Rs 20 crore that it paid to the liquor factory after the high court orders, to the state exchequer from its own party fund. Why did the @BhagwantMann govt pay Rs 20 crore so readily without even a second thought? Would the AAP’s RS MP @SantSeechewal resign for giving the clean chit to the factory? He should at least clarify on what scientific basis he gave a clean chit to the factory.’

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 02:32 IST
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Awkward Movement

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close