Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Links with terror outfits: Punjab Special Cell books 5 including gangster Bhagwanpuria

Apart from Bhagwanpuria, those booked were identified as Amritpal Singh, UK-based Paramjeet Singh alias Pamma, USA-based Darmanjot Singh Chahal and Pargat Singh.

The accused also include some people based in foreign countries who have been involved in terror activities in the past.

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police booked five people including gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria for their alleged links with the terror outfits.

It was alleged in the FIR that Bhagwanpuria and Pargat Singh had ties with proscribed outfits Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to carry out terror related activities in Punjab.

More from Chandigarh

The FIR also alleged the two supplied weapons and logistic support to the foreign-based terror outfits. A case under Sections 17, 18 and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at SSOC police station.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 05:12 IST
Uphaar evidence tampering case: L-G nod for filing review petition

