Links with terror outfits: Punjab Special Cell books 5 including gangster Bhagwanpuria

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police booked five people including gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria for their alleged links with the terror outfits.

The accused also include some people based in foreign countries who have been involved in terror activities in the past.

Apart from Bhagwanpuria, those booked were identified as Amritpal Singh, UK-based Paramjeet Singh alias Pamma, USA-based Darmanjot Singh Chahal and Pargat Singh.

It was alleged in the FIR that Bhagwanpuria and Pargat Singh had ties with proscribed outfits Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to carry out terror related activities in Punjab.

The FIR also alleged the two supplied weapons and logistic support to the foreign-based terror outfits. A case under Sections 17, 18 and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at SSOC police station.