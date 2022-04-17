Lineman dies after being electrocuted at power minister’s house

A 33-year-old contractual electrician died after being electrocuted, while rectifying a fault in a cooler in the house of Haryana State Power Minister, Ranjit Singh Chautala, in Sector 3, on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran. He was found dead around 12:15 pm.

The police have ruled out any foul play behind the death and have initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC. The victim is survived by his wife and a nine-year-old son. Kumar was attached with the Haryana Electrical Sub Division in Sector 33.

“Rakesh Kumar came to the house of Haryana Power Minister, Ranjit Singh Chautala, following the complaint of breakdown of a water cooler. As he might have been working, a cook in the house, Durga, saw that Kumar’s head fell in the water filled cooler and he was motionless. The cook raised an alarm and called the security personnel. The main power supply was switched off. He was rushed to GMSH-16, where doctors declared him brought dead,” a police officer said.

“The Chandigarh police came to know about the incident from the doctors of GMSH-16. Officials of the Electrical Sub Division in Sector 33 were informed about the incident. They also rushed to the spot,” a police officer said. The family members of the victim were informed. A DDR was registered at Sector 3 police station.