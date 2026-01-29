Limited hours, weekend closure, rising fees: PU Extension Library in Ludhiana remains underutilised

Despite housing nearly 1.78 lakh publications, the Panjab University Extension Library (PUEL), Ludhiana, is witnessing growing resentment among readers due to restricted working hours, closure on weekends and holidays, and steep membership fees, leading to serious underutilisation of one of Punjab’s oldest academic libraries.

The library currently operates only from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 5 pm, remaining shut on Saturdays, Sundays, and other holidays — an arrangement in sharp contrast with other Panjab University campus libraries. Readers argue that the curtailed access is unjustified for a city that lacks a full-fledged district library despite being Punjab’s largest urban centre.

Mukesh Arora, a seven-time former senate member of Panjab University, said, “Getting the library opened on all seven days and at least for 12 hours a day is a common demand from the students, and this matter was raised before the V-C PU as well. We will take this up again. Ludhiana students, too, need to inculcate reading habits.”

He, however, said that more staff need to be deployed to work in shifts.

Adding to public dissatisfaction are revised membership charges. At present, the public must deposit a security of ₹3,500 and pay an annual subscription of ₹750 plus 18 per cent GST, totalling ₹885, to get a membership. While enrolled students pay lower fees, graduates preparing for competitive examinations—though primarily using only the reading room—are charged at public member rates.

Brij Bhushan Goyal, who worked as a student worker at the library in 1972, said, “Over the years, readership from the public has been systematically discouraged, deviating from the aspirations of the founders of the library.”

He recalled that the library, until early 2000, had remained open till 7 pm, and also for four hours each on Saturdays, Sundays, and some holidays. “This is a great dampener on reading culture,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Founded in July 1960, the Panjab University Extension Library was established through a joint initiative of Panjab University, Chandigarh, the University Grants Commission (UGC), and the Indian Wheat Loan Education Exchange Programme of the US Embassy. A UGC committee in 1959, after assessing Ludhiana’s large student population and educational infrastructure, recommended setting up the library.

With the support from UGC and PL-480 contributions, and book donations from the Asia Foundation, British Council, US Information Service, and United States Book Exchange Programme, the library had an initial collection of over 43,000 books. The present building, constructed in 1966 at a cost of ₹9 lakh, has a stacking capacity of 1.5 lakh volumes, seating for 200 readers, and an auditorium with 250 seats.

Currently, the library holds 1,78,559 publications, including 4,400 reference books, 962 rare books, government documents, standards, newspapers, Braille books, dissertations, and university gazettes. It subscribes to 16 newspapers and about 60 magazines.

Resources remain underutilised

However, readers allege poor utilisation due to infrastructural and administrative shortcomings. UGC-provided Braille resources for visually impaired students remain unused, with no dedicated seating arrangements for disabled users, said Goyal. Computers are reportedly non-functional, while internet access is allowed only on personal laptops after paying additional charges besides membership fees. The reading hall has only 80 chairs, despite hundreds of students using it daily. Poor lighting and inadequate fans and air conditioners during summer further compound the problem, Goyal complained.

Story continues below this ad

However, the reading hall opens from 7 am to 10 pm on all days barring national holidays, and hence students largely use the reading hall only rather than using the library’s rich material, complained Brij Bhushan Goyal.

Dr Jernail S Anand, alumnus of SCD Government College, Ludhiana, said, “The reading habits are already on the decline, and the heavy fee by the PUEL needs to be scaled down.” He stressed that access should be free for students from disadvantaged sections and that the library catalogue should be made public.

Professor P K Sharma (retired) said, “Libraries ought to be open on all days. There is no logic in excessive library fees, which carry 18% GST.”

Former Senate member Naresh Gaur said, “During my tenure, I had the timings of the reading room extended till 10 pm and even had its size increased.” He added there is still “huge room for improvement”.

Story continues below this ad

With smaller cities like Barnala, Sangrur, and Bathinda getting district libraries, readers question why Ludhiana’s historic PU Extension Library continues to witness shrinking access despite its rich legacy and resources.

When contacted, an official from the PU Extension Library refused to comment.

However, sources revealed that the matter regarding the increase in timing, opening on all days of the week, and enhancing the facilities will be taken up in the meeting of the PU advisory council. A source said it would happen once the elections of the Senate and Syndicate are conducted, as Senate and Syndicate members are also members of the council.

“The library is extremely short of staff as of now, and hence increasing the working hours or opening it on all days is possible only if the staff is at least doubled,” the source added.