scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Lily Swarn Saba on her first ghazal book and being inspired by Faiz, Ghalib

The title, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, is inspired from one of the most celebrated ghazals of Mirza Ghalib, who Saba says has been her source of inspiration.

Joyna Sehgal (Left) and Lily Swarn Saba (Right)

Multilingual poet Lily Swarn Saba’s first book of Urdu ghazals titled Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat was released this week in Chandigarh. An ardent appreciator of Urdu ghazals and shayari, Saba says while in college she participated in many Urdu poem writing and recitation competitions, which developed her love for the language. “I had a chance to meet eminent poet and author Faiz Ahmad Faiz, who left an indelible impact on me. It was Sufi scholar Syed Zia Alvi who played an instrumental role in encouraging me to write Urdu ghazals. Earlier my experience was limited to writing nazms, but it was only because of his constant motivation and appreciation that I decided to write Urdu ghazals, and ever since then, there has been no turning back.” The title of my book, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, is inspired from one of the most celebrated ghazals of Mirza Ghalib, who has been my source of inspiration for all this while,” says Saba, who has written six books.

A magical journey

More from Chandigarh

Joyna Sehgal, a 12-year-old budding author from Chandigarh, released her first book, The Shadow in the Chasm, this week. It is a play about a magical land that kindles one’s imagination. It takes you from an enchanted pond in the backyard of a house to a mysterious land of witches and wizards. The adventure and magic take you on a journey with two 15-year-old girls. A student of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, Joyna says her parents and teachers have been very supportive and she hopes to continue writing and inspiring other students.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 07:34:31 pm
Next Story

19th century ‘Tarikh-e-Sanchi’, other rare archival documents on display in National Archives of India exhibition

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement