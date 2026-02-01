Lightning strike kills 55 sheep & goats in Solan

At least 55 sheep and goats were killed after a lightning strike hit a hillside near the Solan–Subathu road in Himachal Pradesh, while three shepherds narrowly escaped injury.

By: Express News Service
2 min readShimlaFeb 1, 2026 06:40 PM IST
The affected shepherds from Kinnaur were following traditional winter migration routes when the incident occurred.A lightning strike on a hillside near the Solan–Subathu road in Himachal Pradesh killed at least 55 sheep and goats early on Sunday. (Representative image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A lightning strike on a hillside near Solan–Subathu road in Solan district killed at least 55 sheep and goats in the early hours of Sunday, while three shepherds narrowly escaped injury.

The incident took place around 3.45 AM, when the shepherds from Kinnaur district were setting up tents for the night halt. The lightning struck suddenly at the very spot where the herd of sheep and goats had gathered.

A senior officer said, “A team from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department also visited the spot. Initial probe suggests no foul play behind the deaths of domestic livestock. An inquest proceeding was initiated. Around 55 dead sheep and goats were among around 650 sheep/goats. Shepherds from Kinnaur informed the team that they came to the lower areas from the higher reaches every year during the harsh winters.”

The affected shepherds were identified as Vishal Negi, Vinay Singh, Krishan Bhagat and Vinod Kumar Chaura, from Kinnaur’s Bhava area. They had brought a herd of around 650 sheep and goats to the Solan–Subathu region for grazing, following the traditional migratory routes used by shepherds.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) shows a live screening of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2026, in Mumbai.
4 ways in which Union Budget addresses US tariffs’ strain
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Live Blog
Advertisement