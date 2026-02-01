Lightning strike kills 55 sheep & goats in Solan

A lightning strike on a hillside near the Solan–Subathu road in Himachal Pradesh killed at least 55 sheep and goats early on Sunday. (Representative image)

A lightning strike on a hillside near Solan–Subathu road in Solan district killed at least 55 sheep and goats in the early hours of Sunday, while three shepherds narrowly escaped injury.

The incident took place around 3.45 AM, when the shepherds from Kinnaur district were setting up tents for the night halt. The lightning struck suddenly at the very spot where the herd of sheep and goats had gathered.

A senior officer said, “A team from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department also visited the spot. Initial probe suggests no foul play behind the deaths of domestic livestock. An inquest proceeding was initiated. Around 55 dead sheep and goats were among around 650 sheep/goats. Shepherds from Kinnaur informed the team that they came to the lower areas from the higher reaches every year during the harsh winters.”