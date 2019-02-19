Light to moderate rain to hit Chandigarh amid chill

Written by Sumedha Sharma

Advertising

Light to moderate rain is likely in the city and states of Punjab and Haryana till at least Thursday, the officials of the local MeT department said here on Monday. “The main reason for rainfall is the induced cyclonic circulations as part of feeble western disturbances, mainly over Central Pakistan and adjoining areas,” the officials said.

On Monday, Chandigarh recorded 0.7 mm rainfall till afternoon and the day temperature remained around 20.4 degree Celsius – which is 3 Degree Celsius below the normal. The night temperature on Sunday was 3 degree Celsius above the normal and was recorded at the lowest of 11.3 Degree Celsius.

Surender Paul, Director of MeT Department Chandigarh, while speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, said, “There will be light drizzling rainfall in the next three days. After that, the sky will be clear.”

In the forecast bulletin released by the MeT department on Monday, the official said the sky will remain cloudy on Tuesday, accompanied with likely rain or thundershowers during the day. While the day temperature is expected to remain around 21 degree Celsius, the night temperature will continue to remain higher than the normal.

Advertising

The night temperature is expected to remain around 12-13 degree Celsius the next three nights. According to officials, there is also a possibility of isolated hail with strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) on February 20 and 21, mostly in Punjab.