3 light avalanches reported near Atal Tunnel, no loss

At least three light avalanches reported at three different locations near the Atal Tunnel North Portal on Tuesday blocked the Manali-Keylong road for nearly two hours, leaving several taxis stranded and causing inconvenience to passengers.

A MeT officer said, “The continuous snowfall was the reason behind the avalanches, which were low. Snowfall will continue in the high hilly areas in the state.”

The weather department had on Monday forecasted about the possible avalanches in areas above 2,900 metres in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

Fresh snowfall was also reported in Kinnaur district on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic on internal roads and on the Reckong Peo-Kaza highway.