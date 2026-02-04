3 light avalanches reported near Atal Tunnel, no loss

Fresh snowfall was also reported in Kinnaur district on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic on internal roads and on the Reckong Peo-Kaza highway.

By: Express News Service
Shimla
Updated: Feb 4, 2026 02:24 PM IST
atal tunnelThe weather department had on Monday forecasted about the possible avalanches in areas above 2,900 metres in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts. (Express Photo)
At least three light avalanches reported at three different locations near the Atal Tunnel North Portal on Tuesday blocked the Manali-Keylong road for nearly two hours, leaving several taxis stranded and causing inconvenience to passengers.

A MeT officer said, “The continuous snowfall was the reason behind the avalanches, which were low. Snowfall will continue in the high hilly areas in the state.”

The weather department had on Monday forecasted about the possible avalanches in areas above 2,900 metres in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

However, as weather conditions improved in the afternoon, road restoration work was initiated.

Sissu police station, Lahaul Valley, SHO Mukesh Thakur said, “An avalanche occurred near the Atal Tunnel, but no loss of life or property was reported. After a brief halt, all vehicles were safely allowed to proceed towards Manali.”

Meanwhile, Shimla received intermittent rainfall, along with light snowfall with gusty winds, amid changing weather conditions.

