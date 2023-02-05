Rs 1.4 crore light and sound show on cards for Chandigarh Rose Festival

For the much awaited Rose Festival scheduled to be held from February 17 to 19, a light and sound show depicting the heritage of Chandigarh and history of the festival has been planned by the civic body for three days. The festival will cost the civic body Rs 2.19 crore of which Rs 1.4 crore will be spent on the light and sound show.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra told The Indian Express, “We have planned a light and sound show on the heritage of Chandigarh, history of rose festival and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. There will be three shows on each day”.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has consented to be the chief guest on the inaugural day of the festival. The festival will be dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It will be observed on the lines of Swachhta Survkeshan. Initially, Rs 80 lakh was sanctioned for the light and sound show but during the MC House meeting, Rs 50 lakh was enhanced for the show on December 22, 2022.

As per the details, Rs 34 lakh will be spent on water-proof tents, tea, coffee and lunch along with refreshments for chief guests, judges, MC employees, etc. A total of Rs 10.03 lakh will be for security arrangements and Rs 18.45 lakh will be spent on the branding of the festival. The branding arrangements include passes, pamphlets, advertisement, media centre and prize tags. A total of Rs 5.55 lakh will be spent on prizes, mementos, gifts, etc., for the participants, winners, chief guests, chairperson, members of sub-committees, etc.

Tourism dept to set up amusement park

The Chandigarh Administration has planned to set up an amusement park during the festival this time. The tourism department has floated a tender for the park at a tentative cost of Rs 10 lakh. A food court is also to be set up for the festival.

Mere maintenance of street lights around the Leisure valley will cost Rs 3.56 lakh to the tourism department, the tender for which has been floated. A provision for temporary lighting and DG set at the Leisure Valley will cost Rs 6.15 lakh.

There won’t be any chopper rides this Rose Festival, clarified MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra. Few years ago, chopper rides were held on all three days where people could book a ride.