scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Rs 1.4 crore light and sound show on cards for Chandigarh Rose Festival

Initially, Rs 80 lakh was sanctioned for the light and sound show but during the MC House meeting, Rs 50 lakh was enhanced for the show on December 22, 2022.

rose festival, rose festival chandigarh, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, indian express newsHundreds of varieties of roses, in different hues decorating the landscape, breathtaking floral displays, innovative new designs and exotic exhibits are the high points of the festival. (Express File Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Listen to this article
Rs 1.4 crore light and sound show on cards for Chandigarh Rose Festival
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

For the much awaited Rose Festival scheduled to be held from February 17 to 19, a light and sound show depicting the heritage of Chandigarh and history of the festival has been planned by the civic body for three days. The festival will cost the civic body Rs 2.19 crore of which Rs 1.4 crore will be spent on the light and sound show.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra told The Indian Express, “We have planned a light and sound show on the heritage of Chandigarh, history of rose festival and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. There will be three shows on each day”.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has consented to be the chief guest on the inaugural day of the festival. The festival will be dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It will be observed on the lines of Swachhta Survkeshan. Initially, Rs 80 lakh was sanctioned for the light and sound show but during the MC House meeting, Rs 50 lakh was enhanced for the show on December 22, 2022.

As per the details, Rs 34 lakh will be spent on water-proof tents, tea, coffee and lunch along with refreshments for chief guests, judges, MC employees, etc. A total of Rs 10.03 lakh will be for security arrangements and Rs 18.45 lakh will be spent on the branding of the festival. The branding arrangements include passes, pamphlets, advertisement, media centre and prize tags. A total of Rs 5.55 lakh will be spent on prizes, mementos, gifts, etc., for the participants, winners, chief guests, chairperson, members of sub-committees, etc.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company

Tourism dept to set up amusement park

The Chandigarh Administration has planned to set up an amusement park during the festival this time. The tourism department has floated a tender for the park at a tentative cost of Rs 10 lakh. A food court is also to be set up for the festival.

Mere maintenance of street lights around the Leisure valley will cost Rs 3.56 lakh to the tourism department, the tender for which has been floated. A provision for temporary lighting and DG set at the Leisure Valley will cost Rs 6.15 lakh.

More from Chandigarh

There won’t be any chopper rides this Rose Festival, clarified MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra. Few years ago, chopper rides were held on all three days where people could book a ride.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 22:02 IST
Next Story

Bike desks help Mexican students learn while burning calories

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close