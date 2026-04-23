Lifting trash from one point only to dump it in close proximity: Residents of Daumajra wake up to new reality 

Residents of Dadumajra on Wednesday woke up to a brazen civic apathy, something which they videographed too — trucks lifting trash from one point of the dump only to transfer it to the other point hardly 100 feet away.

While Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Amit Kumar refused to comment on the issue when asked, Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi said that the matter, if it occurred, will not be taken “lightly”.

“I will ask the authorities concerned as to why this is happening. If this has happened, it will not be taken lightly. Dump is a serious issue for all of us. Strict action shall be taken for this,” Joshi said.

He added that today itself the Sub Divisional Officer told him that CCTVs have been installed.

Dyal Krishan, a local resident while speaking to The Indian Express, said that the authorities are just pretending that the waste is being cleared and place levelled.

“However, when we tracked the movement of trucks, they were dumping the lifted waste at a point nearby. This does not solve the solution. It is just like spreading the waste,” he said.

“People are just being fooled. We have shot the video of the entire sequence from point A to point B. This is not the way things are done. Only a few days ago the Mayor came here to inspect and say that the waste should be cleared as soon as possible. But this is how they are clearing the present trash.”

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According to the residents living in the vicinity, this is the third mountain of trash from where the waste was being lifted and transferred to another point.

Several deadlines missed

Currently, the third mountain of waste of 2.4 lakh metric tonnes is being cleared by the civic body. Several deadlines have already been missed.

In January 2025, the Municipal Corporation (MC) gave a deadline of May 31, 2025, which was extended to July 2025. It was again extended to September and then to November 2025.

A fresh deadline of April 2026 was later given, which now stands at the first week of May.

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The Punjab and Haryana High Court’s Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry was hearing a public interest litigation concerning the Dadumajra dumping ground, where the petitioner, advocate Amit Sharma, placed on record a tabulated application, detailing instances of alleged forgery, showing the use of altered documents in court proceedings.

Senior Standing Counsel for the Administration Amit Jhanji had submitted that “so far as dumping is concerned, there is no fresh dumping happening. It is only the clearing which remains,” adding that as per instructions received, the process would be completed by the first week of May. He requested that the matter be taken up then.

Jhanji said that while an earlier internal target of April 30 had been considered, a buffer had been kept in view of possible disruptions.

One inspection after the other without any resolution

Meanwhile, the civic body is focusing on just inspections at the dumping ground.

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While on November 17, 2025 previous Mayor Harpreet Babla had gone on an inspection at the dump, just after a month UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria went and inspected the progress in December and January again.

Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora then went on a check on April 1 followed by Mayor Saurabh Joshi’s visit on April 13. After a few days, Commissioner Amit Kumar visited the dump on April 19.