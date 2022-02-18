Lifting Covid restrictions but don’t lower guard: Admin

Banwarilal Purohit, Chandigarh Administrator, presided over the Covid war room meeting with senior officials of Chandigarh Administration to review the pandemic situation in the city. It was the last war room meeting.

It was stated that OPD timings have now been increased and Mini Covid Care centres have been closed. Due to the decline in cases, Purohit decided to lift more of the restrictions in the city. Citing this meeting as a last war room as of now, he urged the residents to “be vigilant and not to lower their guard.” He stressed on strictly following social distancing protocols and wearing masks in public places.

Purihot appreciated the hard work of health-care workers, frontline workers and doctors who have consistently been on their toes to tackle the unforeseen situation posed by the pandemic. The OPD timings of PGIMER have also been increased which were earlier opened only for one hour. Mini Covid Care centres will also be closed, which were opened for patients who did not have sufficient space/resources for treatment/quarantine at home. Purohit expressed his gratitude to the NGOs who came forward and extended their support in difficult times.

Updating the current Covid scenario, the officers of the Tricity informed that Mohali has 436 active cases, Panchkula has 126 active cases while Chandigarh has 435 active cases.