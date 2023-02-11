scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Lift blockade, will ensure justice in 2015 sacrilege, police firing cases: CM

"It is the responsibility and duty of the government to ensure speedy justice by punishing the guilty," Bhagwant ,Mann added.

I appeal to the public (protesters) that they should open the national highway at Behbal Kalan so people should not have inconvenience," he said in a tweet in Punjabi. (Express Photo)
Asserting that his government will ensure justice in the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday appealed to protesters to lift the blockade on the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway in Faridkot.

On February 5, various Sikh organisations along with the family members of the victim of Behbal Kalan police firing blocked the national highway in Faridkot for an indefinite period, seeking justice in the 2015 incidents. Mann said the blockade was causing inconvenience to commuters.

“Punjab government is fully committed to provide justice in the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan sacrilege cases. I appeal to the public (protesters) that they should open the national highway at Behbal Kalan so people should not have inconvenience,” he said in a tweet in Punjabi.

Being led by Krishan Bhagwan’s son Sukhraj Singh, the protesters under the banner of ‘Beadbi Insaaf Morcha’ had accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of not ensuring justice in the matter.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 03:20 IST
