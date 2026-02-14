A lifeline for 1,600 neonates: Over 1,700 mothers donated surplus breast milk to PGI’s Human Milk Bank in 4 years

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
More than 1,700 mothers donated over 1,000 litres of excess breast milk in four years to the Human Milk Bank of the Neonatal Unit at the Advanced Paediatric Centre at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, according to a PGI statement.
Also, more than 1,600 neonates received donor milk, and over 900 litres of milk were disbursed for infants in the neonatal unit, it said.
Since its inception in 2022, the human milk bank has seen overwhelming community support and clinical success, providing safe, pasteurised human milk to sick and tiny neonates whose mothers are temporarily unable to provide their own.
On the fourth anniversary of the milk bank, Dr Kanya Mukhopadhyay, Professor of Neonatology and a pioneer of the project, said, “This milestone is a testament to the unwavering spirit of donor mothers and the dedicated medical team at PGI.”
Why is human milk essential
Noting “human milk is more than just nutrition”, Dr Mukhopadhyay said, “For a premature or sick baby, it is medicine. Unlike formula, human milk is perfectly suited to an infant’s immature digestive system, ensuring better nutrient absorption. It contains antibodies and live cells that protect fragile infants from life-threatening infections and sepsis. It significantly reduces the risk of Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC), a severe and often fatal intestinal disease common in premature babies. The unique fats and proteins in human milk are specifically designed for human brain growth and long-term cognitive health.”
Why some mothers cannot feed their infants
According to doctors, though breastfeeding is natural, many medical and situational hurdles can prevent a mother from providing milk immediately. Mothers of preterm babies may be stressed and can have insufficient milk in the first few days. Similarly, mothers of babies born very early may face a delay in their milk coming in due to the sudden nature of the birth. Also, mothers recovering from surgery, severe infections or complications may be too ill to nurse. Besides these, certain life-saving medications required by the mother may not be safe for the baby. The physical and emotional stress of having a baby in the NICU can sometimes temporarily suppress milk production.
Who can donate and why?
According to doctors, any healthy lactating mother with a surplus of milk can become a donor. The potential donors undergo a rigorous screening process, including health history and blood tests (like blood donation) to ensure the milk is safe from infections like HIV or hepatitis. “Mothers donate because they have ‘liquid gold’ to spare. By donating, they provide a bridge of survival for infants who would otherwise have to rely on bovine-based formulas, which carry higher risks for the very sickest babies,” they added.
