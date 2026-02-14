A lifeline for 1,600 neonates: Over 1,700 mothers donated surplus breast milk to PGI’s Human Milk Bank in 4 years

Since its inception in 2022, the human milk bank has seen overwhelming community support and clinical success. (Express Photo)

More than 1,700 mothers donated over 1,000 litres of excess breast milk in four years to the Human Milk Bank of the Neonatal Unit at the Advanced Paediatric Centre at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, according to a PGI statement.

Also, more than 1,600 neonates received donor milk, and over 900 litres of milk were disbursed for infants in the neonatal unit, it said.

Since its inception in 2022, the human milk bank has seen overwhelming community support and clinical success, providing safe, pasteurised human milk to sick and tiny neonates whose mothers are temporarily unable to provide their own.