Life in uniform: The answer is always on the wall

By Dr Darpan Ahluwalia

Some crimes refuse to be solved until the crime scene itself decides to testify. An octogenarian NRI widow was found murdered in her home. From the outset, it was what all police officers dread, a blind case. No eyewitnesses. Sparse CCTV cameras existed, but the crime scene sat frustratingly in a blind spot. Mobile tower data was a maze, with too many phones, too many people, and too dense a locality. Moreover, relatives, tenants, neighbours and visitors, everyone was a suspect and no one was excluded. A small amount of cash was missing, but not enough to convincingly explain a murder.

So we did what investigators are trained to do when technology fails. We went back to the basics. Back to the scene, again and again. While examining the house, something unusual caught our eye, a muddy footprint on the wall. Not on the floor, but on the wall. At first glance, it seemed insignificant. But crime scenes have a way of whispering to those who listen carefully. This footprint had peculiar features. The second toe was longer than the big toe. The big toe itself was crooked in a distinctive manner. To a casual observer, it was just dirt on plaster. To us, it was a biometric signature.

There is a principle in forensic science called Locard’s Exchange Principle, that every contact leaves a trace. A criminal cannot enter or leave a crime scene without carrying something away or leaving something behind. In this case, the perpetrator had left behind a part of himself, his foot. This is where forensic podiatry comes in. Few people outside policing and forensic science know that feet, like fingerprints, can be distinctive. Toe length patterns, deformities, gait marks and pressure points can uniquely identify individuals.

Among the suspects rounded up, we examined their foot morphology. One tenant stood out. His second toe was longer than the first. His big toe had the same unusual curvature. When his footprint was compared with the wall impression, it was an almost perfect match. The rest of the investigation fell into place. Circumstantial evidence aligned. Other suspects were eliminated. What began as a blind case started to look like a jigsaw puzzle finally coming together.

People often think crime is solved by dramatic confessions or highly technical investigations. Sometimes, it is solved by mud on a wall and a principle taught in forensic textbooks a century ago. In the United States, a young fugitive known as the Barefoot Bandit, Colton Harris-Moore, while evading police in stolen planes, boats and cars during a two year crime spree, operated barefoot and left distinctive footprints at crime scenes. These impressions became a key evidentiary thread in his conviction. There is an old dictum in policing: when all roads lead nowhere, the scene of crime will speak for itself. That day, it did. It was also a reminder of why crime scenes are sacred spaces. And it reminded me why, in an age of algorithms and artificial intelligence, the trained human eye, guided by scientific principles and disciplined patience, remains irreplaceable.

That footprint offered another lesson. We live in an age obsessed with complex solutions. We look for answers in data, dashboards and algorithms. Yet, often, the truth is sitting in plain sight. In policing, in administration and in everyday life, the decisive clue is rarely dramatic. It is mundane, clearly visible and mostly overlooked. The problem is not the absence of evidence, it is the absence of observation. For the common citizen too, the message is universal. Whether it is a warning sign in one’s health, a red flag in business or a cue in human relationships, the answer is frequently on the wall. It requires nothing extraordinary, just the discipline to look carefully and to resist ignoring what seems trivial.

(The writer is a Punjab-cadre IPS officer.)