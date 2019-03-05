Life in its myriad moods on stage

By Sumedha Sharma

THE stage is set for the first edition of Tricity Theatre Festival, being held from March 4 to 19. The event is organised by North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala. The festival strives to be a platform for 15 theatre groups from the Tricity to bring their productions on stage.

The festival commenced Monday at Bal Bhavan with Khela Natya Sansthan’s production, ‘Ho Rahega Kuch Na Kuch’, written by Mohan Maharishi and directed by Namrata Sharma. Sharma is a well-known theatre personality and has directed more than 40 plays and acted in about 100 productions. This play looks at a day in one’s life and the absence of meaning in it. It forces the audience to think with a fresh perspective about life, love, relationships and responsibilities.

The festival will witness various shades of life with productions experimenting with forms, acting, sets and music, to present their creation.

On March 5, the audience can look forward to viewing ‘Gadha’ and on March 6, ‘Ek Aur Durghatna’ a Hindi adaptation of ‘Accidental Death of an Anarchist’ by Dario Fo will be staged. An Italian actor, playwright, comedian, singer and recipient of the 1997 Nobel Prize for Literature, Fo is the most widely performed contemporary playwright in world theatre. Adapted by Amitabh Shirvastva, the play has been directed by a prominent Punjabi actor and directed by Baninderjit Singh Bunny, founder of Impact ARTS, a theatre group. A satire, the play looks at conspiracies involving politicians, bureaucrats and media, to fool common people. It closely views corruption in police department.

‘Awesle Yadha Di Nayika’, to be performed on March 7, by Mehtab Arts Society is directed by Dr. Kulbir Kaur Virk and written by Prof. Ajmer Singh Aulakh. The play depicts true reality of Punjab’s biggest menace-drugs. It tells the story of women who are fighting a battle against drugs for their husbands, brother and fathers. The play attempts to draw the attention of the audience towards the seriousness of the issue and spreads awareness against drug abuse.

The festival is on at Bal Bhavan in Sector 23 of Chandigarh, 6.30 pm onwards till March 19.