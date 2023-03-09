Life in a wheelchair: Abandoned elderly woman outside PGI Chandigarh tells tale of misery

The world celebrated International Women’s Day Wednesday (March 8). And in India, Holi added to the festive mood. But away from the festivities, these are horrid times for a 65-year-old woman from Jalandhar, diagnosed with gangrene and abandoned by her son.

Sunita came for a check-up at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on February 17 and was diagnosed with the disease in her legs. She has since then been sitting under a tree in her wheelchair outside the medical college.

Waiting for her relative to come to her help, she says her daughter, a cervical disease patient, has promised to come and see her.

“I know she (the daughter) will come and get me treated. She is not like my son, who abandoned me entirely. He has not spoken to me for eight years, let alone asked about my condition. I was the happiest mother when I was blessed with a son. I did not realise what the future has in store for me,” Sunita told The Indian Express.

“I had some money but ran out of it in the initial days. After that, I get the leftover food from nearby canteens. If I get the leftover food for dinner, I save some of it for breakfast the next day. I have gone without food for a day, too, sometimes,” she said, while knitting a beige sweater.

“A woman here said if I knit a full-sleeve sweater, she would pay me Rs 600. I thought that would help me with food and medicines for some time,” she added.

People around Gol Market sometimes hear Sunita groaning in pain at night. “I have no one to help and I do bother people around with my shrieks when it pains,” said Sunitha, who now considers the PGI as her new home.

But how does she manage when it rains?

“Whenever I feel the weather is turning bad at night, I take shelter near the chemist shops with this dupatta over me,” she said.

Going to the toilet is another major difficulty she faces. “This toilet for women is sometimes locked. And even otherwise, it is of Indian style and I am not in a position to sit. With someone’s help, I go near the quarters and that itself is a struggle because first I have to look for someone to help me reach that place which is around half a kilometre and then to make me sit,” she said.

What are the authorities doing?

Deipa Dubey, who had contested the municipal polls from the local ward comprising PGI, said, “The civic body can afford to spend Rs 2.15 crore on Rose festival, the administration can spend over Rs 5 crore on treating the foreign delegates, but we can’t do anything for people like these who come to the PGI. Is humanity even there? What does the social welfare department of the administration do? Then they say this is not their department because the PGI is an autonomous body.”

She added, “Even if each councillor provides help to such people monthly, there will be 44 people helping, including 35 elected councillors plus nine nominated members. We should keep humanity above all.”