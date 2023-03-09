scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Life in a wheelchair: Abandoned elderly woman outside PGI Chandigarh tells tale of misery

Suffering from gangrene, Sunita, 65, has been staying under a tree outside the PGI since February 17. She no longer hopes her son would come to help her. She survives on left-over food from canteens.

Sunita Chandigarh65 years old Sunita talking with Indian Express at PGI in Chandigarh on Tuesday, March 07, 2023. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The world celebrated International Women’s Day Wednesday (March 8). And in India, Holi added to the festive mood. But away from the festivities, these are horrid times for a 65-year-old woman from Jalandhar, diagnosed with gangrene and abandoned by her son.

Sunita came for a check-up at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on February 17 and was diagnosed with the disease in her legs. She has since then been sitting under a tree in her wheelchair outside the medical college.

Waiting for her relative to come to her help, she says her daughter, a cervical disease patient, has promised to come and see her.

“I know she (the daughter) will come and get me treated. She is not like my son, who abandoned me entirely. He has not spoken to me for eight years, let alone asked about my condition. I was the happiest mother when I was blessed with a son. I did not realise what the future has in store for me,” Sunita told The Indian Express.

“I had some money but ran out of it in the initial days. After that, I get the leftover food from nearby canteens. If I get the leftover food for dinner, I save some of it for breakfast the next day. I have gone without food for a day, too, sometimes,” she said, while knitting a beige sweater.

“A woman here said if I knit a full-sleeve sweater, she would pay me Rs 600. I thought that would help me with food and medicines for some time,” she added.

People around Gol Market sometimes hear Sunita groaning in pain at night. “I have no one to help and I do bother people around with my shrieks when it pains,” said Sunitha, who now considers the PGI as her new home.

But how does she manage when it rains?

Advertisement

“Whenever I feel the weather is turning bad at night, I take shelter near the chemist shops with this dupatta over me,” she said.

Going to the toilet is another major difficulty she faces. “This toilet for women is sometimes locked. And even otherwise, it is of Indian style and I am not in a position to sit. With someone’s help, I go near the quarters and that itself is a struggle because first I have to look for someone to help me reach that place which is around half a kilometre and then to make me sit,” she said.

What are the authorities doing?

Deipa Dubey, who had contested the municipal polls from the local ward comprising PGI, said, “The civic body can afford to spend Rs 2.15 crore on Rose festival, the administration can spend over Rs 5 crore on treating the foreign delegates, but we can’t do anything for people like these who come to the PGI. Is humanity even there? What does the social welfare department of the administration do? Then they say this is not their department because the PGI is an autonomous body.”

Also Read
punjab haryana high court, indian express
‘Engineers contribute immensely… Ought to be treated with utmost respect ...
Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypolls
Punjab Congress appoints incharges, co-incharges in 9 Assembly segments f...
Increased temperature force migratory birds to return early
Jagmeet Singh, illegal migrants, Canada, Tik Tok, Canada illegal migrants from US, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current Affairs
Canada Calling: Of illegal migrants from US, Indian students in fake coll...
Advertisement

She added, “Even if each councillor provides help to such people monthly, there will be 44 people helping, including 35 elected councillors plus nine nominated members. We should keep humanity above all.”

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 12:32 IST
Next Story

Bribery scandal puts KSDL, Mysore Sandal Soap in the limelight

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close