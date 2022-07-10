Life has been a battle, but it failed to deter this single mother

Life has been one long struggle for this valiant woman, who is battling for her life at PGIMER.

Sheela, 36, a woman conductor at Carmel convent, was on her way to the school auditorium, when she saw the tree fall. Hearing the cries of the children, she ran to rescue them. She was helping out the trapped girls when a huge branch fell on her. Today her two children are alone as she struggles for every breath at the ICU.

Sheela is a single mother to two teenagers, 15-year-old Tarandeep Singh and 18-year-old Jashanpreet Kaur. The two were inconsolable when they learned about the mishap. Sheela is all they have in this world.

A colleague and old friend of their mother sits with them and tells them to pray.

Sheela has been working at the school for the last 10 years.

“As her husband, who is jobless, would thrash her, and frequently come home drunk, she left him and was raising her children alone,” says a colleague, who has known Sheela for the last 20 years.

“Despite being the sole bread-winner with a salary of Rs 8,000, of which she paid Rs 5,000 as rent, and so many other tensions on the family front, she would always remain in happy spirits,” says her colleague.

When her daughter couldn’t clear Class X exams, she encouraged her to study at home and take the exam.

“She would have deposited the fees of her children yesterday had the tree not come crashing down.”

Sheela didn’t have an easy life but she was determined to make the most of her life and that of her children. She would rise before the sun at 4 am so that she could complete her household work and board the school bus at 6 am. Her work included helping children board and disembark, besides any other work assigned to her. She would finally reach home around 4 pm.

On Friday, the woman conductors-cum-attendants were heading to their buses to have their lunch when they were asked to arrange chairs in the auditorium for an

event.

“She made the most delicious ‘karela ki sabji’ and she had told us she had got them for us along with five ‘chapattis’,” recounts another fellow attendant.

The Covid years were particularly hard on Sheela. “There were days when she had just one meal a day. And now that it was life as usual, she was making plans for her kids.”