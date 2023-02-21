Licenced gun of Shiv Sena leader ‘accidentally’ goes off inside Sector 45 shrine; nobody hurt

Panic spread at a religious ceremony at a shrine ‘Jwala Ji Mandir’ in Burail, Sector 45, on Tuesday, after the licenced pistol of a Shiv Sena leader from Patiala, who was in attendance, went off accidentally in full public view.

According to eyewitnesses, the .32 licenced pistol of Shiv Sena leader Devinder Singh Rajput went off all of a sudden on Tuesday, with the bullet piercing the nearby glass window of a hall inside which more than a 100 people had gathered for the last rites of religious leader Jagatguru Panchanand Giri Ji Maharaj, who had passed away on February 16.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. The police sid that they have seized the pistol of Rajput, and arrested him for endangering the life and safety of others. As per details, Rajput was later relased on bail.

A team of forensic experts from the CFSL, Sector 36, visited the shrine and recovered an empty bullet shell from the spot.

Investigators claimed that Rajput had told them that he is a practicing advocate and the head of the legal cell of Shiv Sena in Patiala. He claimed that he had been provided security cover by Punjab Police.

“The licenced weapon of Devinder Singh Rajput was strapped around his waist. As Rajput bent to pay his obeisance to the mortal remains of Jagatguru Panchanand Giri Ji Maharaj, the revolver fell on the ground. Apparently, the weapon was loaded and it went off. The bullet hit a glass window and went through it. One of the attendees later informed the local police. We have lodged an FIR under Section 336 of the IPC in this connection”, a police officer said.

Senior police officers, including SHO of police station 34, Inspector Devinder Singh, in-charge of Burail-45 police post, Inspector Sudesh Kumar, and others later rushed to the spot. The mortal remains of the late religious figure was later buried inside the premises of the temple.

“The religious ceremony was held for giving samadhi (burying the mortal remains) to Jagatguru Panchanand Giri Ji Maharaj inside the shrine premises. Over two hundred people attended the ceremony from Chandigarh, Patiala, Jalandhar and other places,” an organizer of the event, said. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station.