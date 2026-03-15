LIC lays foundation stone for investment building in Mohali after 18 years

The project is expected to be completed in approximately three years and is anticipated to generate significant economic activity and development in Punjab.

The foundation stone for the Investment Building of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was formally laid in Sector 49 (Phase 10), Mohali, under the Chandigarh Divisional Office, by Ratnakar Patnaik, managing director of LIC of India, on Sunday.

Addressing the media after the ceremony, Patnaik said that real estate has emerged as a strong and reliable investment option in the current economic environment, which is why LIC has been developing “investment buildings” in several cities across the country.

He explained that LIC acquires land parcels and, after securing the necessary approvals, constructs modern commercial complexes that are leased out as office spaces.