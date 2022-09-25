LIC donates ambulance to Chandigarh eye hospital

As part of various welfare activities being undertaken to mark the Golden Jubilee Foundation of Life Insurance Corporation of India, the corporation’s Chandigarh division has donated a mobile ambulance to Guru Ka Langar Eye Hospital in Sector 18-B, which is run by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Sewa Society.

DK Bhagat, zonal manager of LIC (north zone, New Delhi) along with JPS Bajaj, regional manager of marketing, and Harvinder Singh, senior divisional manager, Chandigarh division, handed over the key of the ambulance to Harjit Singh

Sabharwal, general secretary of the society, who applauded LIC for this initiative.

Later in the day, fruits were also distributed among patients and employees of the hospital on this occasion.