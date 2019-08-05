‘Library Langar’: Over 20 lakh books make their way to the arms of children in just 3 weeks

Amandeep Kaur, a Class VIII student of the Government Senior Secondary School for Girls on Ladowali Road in Jalandhar, says its been a while since she last watched television. Her new books have kept her quite busy.

Gur Iqbal Singh, a seventh grader from Government High School in Nawanshahr, is learning new words every day, thanks to a story book he was given at a ‘Library Langar’ in his school recently.

At the Government Senior Secondary School in Jalandhar’s Nehru Garden, a group of students is unusually quiet, poring over their new reading material.

Within just three weeks, around 20 lakh books that had been gathering dust in the old cupboards of government schools in Punjab have reached students — thanks to the state government’s project, ‘Library Langar’.

The education department decided to hold ‘Library Langars’ in government schools for a month — July 15 to August 15. Students are given two books each to read, but they are welcome to take more. The books are displayed on counters so they can choose which ones to pick. Daily readings happen every day, during the morning assembly and free periods. Teachers too are being encouraged to read to their students. The books are even being digitised to maintain records.

Education Secretary Krishan Kumar has been visiting government schools to see how the ‘Library Langar’ project is being implemented. Under his supervision, the old, rusty locks of almirahs are broken, and out come the books that had been languishing there for decades.

Recently, he played the role of story-teller at one such school, reciting the adventures of ‘Akbar and Birbal’ to a rapt audience. “The aim is to make the students of government schools all-rounders and books their best friends to gain knowledge,” said Kumar, adding that they are purchasing more reading material for the children.

“Once we inculcate the habit of reading among our children, nothing can stop them from creating a glorious future for themselves,” said Kumar.

There are approximately 20,000 government schools in Punjab. Sources said close to 70 per cent have held ‘Library Langars’ till now, and the remaining too will organise them by the deadline — August 15.