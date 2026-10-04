LGBTQ influencer and makeup artist Madhu Sudan shot dead in Amritsar

Around two to three rounds were fired, with an eyewitness claiming that Sandhu was shot at close range. A purported video of the incident showed Sandhu lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readAmritsarOct 4, 2026 05:18 AM IST
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Punjabi LGBTq social media influencer and makeup artist Madhu Sudan, popularly known as Mad Sandhu, was shot dead by unidentified persons in Amritsar on Saturday with police saying they have “some leads” and the accused will be nabbed soon.

The incident took place at Loharka road at around 6 pm, while Sandhu, the son of retired Punjab Police inspector, was waiting outside a car wash centre for his his vehicle. Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at Sandhu, before fleeing the spot, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sirivennela said.

Around two to three rounds were fired, with an eyewitness claiming that Sandhu was shot at close range. A purported video of the incident showed Sandhu lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

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Based on a statement from the family, police registered an FIR and initiated the preliminary investigation. The motive of the attack was yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said, adding they were working on multiple angles.

DCP Investigation, Amritsar Commissionerate, Prabhjot Singh Virk said, “…We have leads and will solve the case soon. We have recorded the family’s statement”.

Sandhu had over 2 lakh followers on Instagram and was the founder of Mane Lane Unisex Salon in Amritsar and operated beauty academies offering courses ranging from self-makeup to professional bridal artistry. He faced homophobic trolling on his gay identity, and would hit back saying “God has made me the way I am”.

A few months ago, an audio-video clip went viral featuring a confrontation between Sandhu and a Nihang Singh with the latter objecting to the Sandhu’s social media activities and older video reels, warning him to refrain from content deemed harmful to Punjabi culture and youth. Although Sandhu issued a public clarification stating he had changed his content style and stopped repeating past mistakes, he maintained that old clips were being recirculated intentionally to manufacture unnecessary controversy.

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Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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