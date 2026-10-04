LGBTQ influencer and makeup artist Madhu Sudan shot dead in Amritsar

Punjabi LGBTq social media influencer and makeup artist Madhu Sudan, popularly known as Mad Sandhu, was shot dead by unidentified persons in Amritsar on Saturday with police saying they have “some leads” and the accused will be nabbed soon.

The incident took place at Loharka road at around 6 pm, while Sandhu, the son of retired Punjab Police inspector, was waiting outside a car wash centre for his his vehicle. Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at Sandhu, before fleeing the spot, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sirivennela said.

Around two to three rounds were fired, with an eyewitness claiming that Sandhu was shot at close range. A purported video of the incident showed Sandhu lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.