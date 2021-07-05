LGBTQ+ Community Club launched at Shoolini

IN AN effort to garner support and acceptance for the community, Shoolini University in Solan launched an LGBTQ+ Community Club, ‘Shades of Love’.

“Everyone at the university welcomed my initiative. I felt this club was the need of the hour to create a sense of dignity and equality for the members of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Aayush, president of the club, who is pursuing B.Sc (Hons) Biotechnology.

‘We put a rainbow in your black and white life’ these words of Dhananjay Chauhan, the first transgender student of Panjab University, said Tejaswini Sengupta, another student, inspired them to go beyond and help create universal acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community.

Marking the month, students organised ‘Be Yourself’, a virtual event, the focus of which was to boost the LGBTQ+ community and allow students to assert themselves. As part of the event, Dhananjay Chauhan talked about her difficult journey after socially embracing her transgender identity and also discussed her work for the community and her struggle to fight for their equal rights. Pride Month, as it is celebrated today, has its roots in the Stonewall Riots of 1969 where the LGBTQ community held several small protests.

In June 1970, supporters marked the first anniversary of the Stonewall Riots with the gay pride march.