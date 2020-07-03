Letting pet defecate in open to attract Rs 5,000 fine, registration fee increased to Rs 500

A visually impaired person keeping a pet dog is exempted from the registration fee. (Source: File Photo) A visually impaired person keeping a pet dog is exempted from the registration fee. (Source: File Photo)

The Chandigarh administration Thursday issued a notification regarding the amended Pet Dog Bye-laws, 2020, increasing the pet registration fee from Rs 200 to Rs 500 along with a fine amount of Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore gave his nod to the proposed notification under the title Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs Bye-Laws (Amended), 2020.

Earlier, taking pet dogs to public gardens, Sukhna Lake and other parks and letting them defecate in the open attracted a fine of Rs 500, which has been enhanced by 10 times.

As specified under the law, citizens are not allowed to take their pets at Sukhna Lake, Rose Garden, Shanti Kunj, Rock Garden, Leisure Valley, Mini Rose Garden, Fragrance Garden, Terrace Garden, Shivalik Garden and other public places or gardens as directed by the Municipal Corporation from time-to-time.

The Clause 13 of the fresh notification read, “An owner of the dog, who violates these bye-laws will be liable to be punished by the registration authority with a fine, which may extend up to Rs 5,000, and if the violation is of continuing nature, then with an additional fine will be imposed, which may extend to Rs 200, for a maximum of seven days for which the breach continues. if the dog is seized/detained under these byelaws, the owner will have to pay maintenance charges at Rs 1,000 per day to claim the dog.”

The bye-laws strictly banned the practice of letting pets defecate in the open and the owner is responsible to clean the feces from the public place.

MC Commissioner KK Yadav said, “Earlier, the fine was Rs 500 for violation and an additional fine of Rs 20 was charged if the violation continued. A violator had to pay Rs 100 maintenance charge per day, if the dog was seized/detained under the bye-laws. We have decided to strictly implement these amended bye-laws in Chandigarh. Though there was demand to increase the limit of keeping pet dogs from two to three, the house panel did not approve it.”

According to the fresh notification, it is mandatory to register the pet dog above the age of four months with a fee of Rs 500.

Two latest photographs of the pet along with a copy of the vaccination certificate from a government veterinary practitioner, duly registered with Indian Veterinary Council (IVC) or State Veterinary Council (SVC), also needs to be submitted.

A visually impaired person keeping a pet dog is exempted from the registration fee. A token provided by the Registration Authority will have to be attached to the collar of the dog at all times.

Around 5,200 pets are registered with the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation at present.

