Letter writing, philately camp by India Post in Chandigarh

Students during the workshop in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Students during the workshop in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Aiming at sharpening the skills of children in letter writing and introducing them to philately, India Post organised a summer camp and workshop at General Post Office (GPO), Sector 17, here on Friday. About 15 children up to Class X from different schools participated in the summer workshop.

Children were made familiar with personalised stamps or My Stamp

The camp also introduced the children to Post Office Saving Schemes, Postal Life Insurance and Atal Pension Yojana.

Activities like a painting competition and quiz were also held. At the end of the workshop, prizes for stamp design

competition held on the Republic Day, Independence Day and Children’s Day, and were distributed.

The selected entries were rewarded with cash prizes and the designs will also be used in stamps and other philatelic items.

Among the participants were Hetal Thakur (14), who has won a scholarship under Deen Dayal SPARSH (Scholarship for Promotion of Aptitude and Research in Stamps as a Hobby) Yojana and has a collection of 52 stamps, and Eliza (12), who has a collection of about 400 stamp.

“Philately is very motivating. I enjoy collecting stamps, which include themes like flora and fauna, culture and freedom fighters,” said Eliza.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App