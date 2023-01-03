Let us bid Covid goodbye this year

Written by R K Saboo

Last month, when I donned my woollen jacket, I found a face mask in its pocket. It was a relic of the last winter when we were being wracked by the Covid pandemic.

My wife Usha and I were on a medical mission in Zimbabwe early March 2020 when my son Yasho called us up and asked us to return at the earliest due to a dangerous disease that was threatening to engulf India. We got the earliest available flight and arrived in Delhi to medical check ups at the airport on March 8.

Back in Chandigarh, we found a normal life. There was no iota of apprehension in our discussion when we had lunch with the adviser to the administrator on March 18. But barely six days later, on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the onslaught of Covid-19.

All factories, offices except emergency establishments were closed. I had to shift my office to home. I asked the UT Administration what Rotary could do to support them. I also got in touch with PGI director Dr Jagat Ram, who set up a committee to fight this disease. It comprised Dr Arunaloke Chakrabarti, Dr GD Puri and Dr Anil Gupta. I asked all of them whet we could do. They were taken aback by the surge in cases, inadequate equipment and even food for junior doctors working overtime. We arranged for meals. Rotary gave ration to the Gurudwara near PGI, and they provided lunch and dinner for a month.

We also got Birla organisation to donate 50,000 PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) costing about Rs 30 lakh to the institute for their frontline warriors.

Meanwhile, the UT Administration asked us to help government hospitals in Sectors 32 and 16. Rotary pooled funds to support these hospitals besides providing ration to Bapu Dham and other parts of the tricity where Covid was claiming lives.

Rotary Club of Chandigarh under president Sukhjit Singh Gill arranged ration worth Rs 40 lakh and distributed it under the guidance of then Deputy Commissioner Mandip Brar. New centres and hospitals were established and Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore requested me to arrange at least 20 oxygen concentrators, which we did through our corporate establishment. Then DGP Sanjay Baniwal requested for meals to the police areas and Rotary supplied these through Sector 8 Gurudwara. It was an unprecedented situation and we tried our best to help.

In January 2021, a vaccine was developed in India and was available to hospitals and similar establishments. Usha and I got it in February 2021, being member of PGI committee, and then my family and staff got it from mid-March on.

All seemed well until the deadly second wave lashed us in May 2021 with daily cases breaching 800. The second wave was terrible and hit many families. Our domestic staff Dhanji lost his 23-year-old son to Covid. It was such a tragedy.

Since the hospitals were running full, many NGOs including one led by Sanjay Tandon, and another by Rotarian Arvind Mehan set up quarantine facilities with provision for oxygen.

On 28 April 2021, my grandson Pranav caught the Covid infection. We brought him to Chandigarh with the help of my friend Rotarian Deepak Kapur, who arranged air-conditioned ambulance. He remained in a private hospital in Mohali for four days before returning to our home which was converted into a mini hospital. We also started supplying meals to those in quarantine from our kitchen. Gradually, Pranav recovered. During this period, I used to walk in our sector and I would often come across raddi-wallahs. Although they went around wearing a mask, I feared for their safety. I shuddered to think what would happen to their families if anything were to happen to them.

I strongly feel we as a society must take care of such people. Pandemic or no pandemic, we cannot allow them to suffer.

Usha and I were spared Covid-19 in India but we caught the infection after attending Rotary convention in the US. We were near Washington when we tested positive. Fortunately for us, our son Jai and daughter-in-law Pallabi nursed us back to good health.

Now Covid seems to have made a comeback in countries like China, Japan and South Korea. We are fortunate that Indian companies are manufacturing vaccines that can protect us. I am keeping my fingers crossed.

The world had “Spanish flu” in 1918-20 with 500 million cases, “Asian flu” in 1957-59 with 4 million cases, “Hong Kong flu” in 1968-69 with about 4 million cases, “Swine flu” in 2002-10 with 0.5 million cases. Hopefully, in 2023, Covid-19 will be relegated to the pages of the pandemic history.

Here is wishing everyone good health this year. Let us continue to look after each other.

(The writer is past president of Rotary international)