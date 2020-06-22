Let our representatives attend meeting on Centre’s agri ordinances: Farmers to Capt

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has already said that these ordinances are not acceptable and they will demand a rollback. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has already said that these ordinances are not acceptable and they will demand a rollback.

Farmers’ organisations of Punjab have urged Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh that their representatives be invited for the all-party meeting on June 24 regarding the central government’s agriculture-related ordinances. After this meeting, the state government will send a letter to the Centre. The CM has already said that these ordinances are not acceptable and they will demand a rollback.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Dakuanda General Secretary Jagmohan Singh said, “The issues are related to farmers and the Punjab government must invite them for this meeting as they can better place the issue before the government.”

He said that these ordinances will destroy the farming community and the corporate houses will get a hold on agriculture, leaving the poor farmers at their mercy.

He further said that this would not only lead to an end to the Minimum Support Price regime in the state but also cause a huge loss to the Punjab Mandi Board (PMB) by ending Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act. On June 24, the 10 farmers organisations will hold a meeting in Chandigarh regarding fuel prices and “inadequate efforts” of the government.

