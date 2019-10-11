Let administration repair your roads: Adviser to Chandigarh MC

Taking serious note of bad roads in the city, UT Advisor Manoj Parida has told the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to allow the administration to carry out repair on the corporation roads. The move comes days after the administration had suggested complete takeover of the MC roads. However, the corporation had expressed unwillingness to hand over the roads to the administration. Following this, the Advisor has now suggested that the administration should do the repair for the corporation.

The Chandigarh civic body has been under severe criticism for not being able to repair roads with big craters. Commuters have been left to their own fate as they drive on deep potholed roads.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Advisor Parida said, “We have asked the corporation to allow us to repair their roads.”

The administration has also suggested that the corporation should spend the entire additional grant of Rs 15 crore for road repair. The additional grant given by the administration was initially meant for development works. But after several representations and plaints, the administration wanted that the corporation should spend the entire amount on road repair.

The condition of roads has never been as bad as it has been all these months. Even as the Municipal Corporation has been splurging public money on trips to Leh and other areas, they had said that they do not have funds to make roads.

The corporation maintains 1,800 kilometres of roads in the city. The UT Administration’s engineering wing too maintains 1,800 kilometres of roads. The stretches falling under the civic body have been lying completely potholed for the last few months.

During the recent House meeting that took place on September 16, when the issue of road repairs came up, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav had stated that “roads cannot be made as there are no funds with the municipal body”. Even as the civic body has been saying that it is short of funds, it does not compromise on its wasteful expenditure.

“We don’t have any funds to make roads. In fact, our financial position is such that it will become difficult to pay salaries to the employees,” Commissioner Yadav had said during the general house proceedings.

Chandigarh Newsline in a series of stories in July had highlighted how Rs 50.73 crore spent on road recarpeting had literally gone down the drain. Newsline visited recarpeted roads with former chief engineer who pointed out construction defects. The MC manages V3, V4, V5, V6, parking roads, village roads, phirni roads in the city and the administration has just V1 and V2 roads.

Facing flak for poor quality roads that broke within days of recarpeting, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav had called the Associate Professor from the civil engineering department of the agency, Dr Ajay Duggal, to make a presentation. Since the civic officials would get the quality control done from private contractors that did not ensure proper quality, the commissioner asked if there was a probability of signing an MoU for a long period so that the agency keeps assisting them in ensuring quality.